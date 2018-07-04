Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Beautiful news
4 July 2018 10:06 PM

Discription: In 2013, at only 9-years-old, Malikah Hamza became the youngest South African hockey player to scoop a professional sponsorship contract with Mr Price Sport.

At aged 11 she became the only female cricketer in the world to be sponsored by the international sportswear giant, Slazenger.

Malikah’s natural ability in the sport saw her become the youngest woman ever to compete at professional level when she played for the Western Province Combined Club XI against Zimbabwe’s Senior Women’s National Team in a T20 International.

This incredible 14 year old sporting sensation hopes to one day play for the Proteas team and with her skill, there is no reason why her dream should not become a reality

Malikah and her father Boebie Hamza spoke to Koketso about her journey

Guest: Malikah Hamza.


More episodes from Beautiful news

Beautiful News feature: Food Flow

1 July 2020 10:00 PM

Guest : Ashley Newell

Food Flow is a new initiative pioneered during this crisis in Cape Town – with donations they buy produce from small-scale farmers who would usually supply the restaurant business – to make up essential vegetable boxes to distribute to communities facing food insecurity.
 
Thus, protecting the supply chain for the future, keeping small farmers afloat – Food Flow shifts the flow of produce coming from farms to those most vulnerable. 
 
 
FoodFlow then matches the farmer with a community organization in their vicinity who distributes harvest bags or cooks a meal for their beneficiaries. FoodFlow works to sustain food livelihoods, enabling farmers to continue sustaining their business despite the loss of restaurant, hotel and market clients and ensures fresh nutritious food keeps flowing to those who are most impacted by food insecurity

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News feature

29 June 2020 9:49 PM

https://www.beautifulnews.com/show-will-go-pioneering-virtual-transformation-africas-largest-arts-festival

https://www.beautifulnews.com/protect-his-parents-12-year-old-invented-life-saving-tool-against-covid-19

https://www.beautifulnews.com/covid-19-sowed-seeds-disorder-farmers-solution-they-cultivated

https://www.beautifulnews.com/these-flying-foxes-build-australias-forests-while-you-sleep 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News Feature Costa Carastavrakis on his book 'I am Costa Meth to Marat

24 June 2020 10:15 PM

Guest : Costa Carastavrakis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News feature: How to choreograph your destiny

15 June 2020 9:58 PM

First up: https://www.beautifulnews.com/our-homes-are-their-hope-how-120-rescuesmade-it-through-crisis
At the TEARS Animal Rescue centre in Cape Town, every morning starts with a
symphony of excitement. First comes the percussion. Paws pound against metal mesh to
form the beat. Next, a choir of howls. Pit bulls, tiny lap dogs, and pavement specials all
bay in varied intonations, sounding the arrival of potential forever families. But when
COVID-19 spread across South Africa, the shelter sank into a deafening silence. Fearing
the dogs would spend weeks without human contact, TEARS marketing coordinator
Luke Kruyt and his team hatched a plan to keep tails wagging.
Next: https://www.beautifulnews.com/bust-move-go-beyond-pain-how-choreographyour-destiny
Dancing is freedom made physical. Every jump, twist, and shake embodies the
liberation people feel when they express themselves through their bodies. For Kyle
Grant, Gugu Mofokeng, and Cathrine Mathebe, dance has taken them even further – it’s
choreographed their destinies.
Third story: https://www.beautifulnews.com/triathlete-going-distance-destigmatiseaddiction
Going for a Sunday morning run is nothing short of remarkable for Costa Carastavrakis.
For years, he spent most weekends in the throes of depression after nights out fuelled by
drugs and alcohol. His days were permeated with shame. But today, Carastavrakis has
been sober for over a decade. He’s now on track to fighting the stigma around addiction,
proving it’s possible to turn your life around.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News feature: Help Up fights pollution in Cape Town rivers

10 June 2020 9:59 PM

Guest : Georgia McTaggart | Founder at Help Up |

Help Up, an initiative in Cape Town, has consistently been cleaning up the Black River
Raapenberg channel, already clearing 4,000 bags of garbage that would have ended up
in the ocean. They use volunteers and employ Avatars, homeless and formally
unemployed folk, to clean up and collect tons of waste. But they are also proposing
solutions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News feature: “Black pride builds communities.” This artist is bringing people of colour to the forefront

8 June 2020 9:42 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News: What’s going on out there? This book helps children understand a crisis

3 June 2020 9:58 PM

Guest : Matthew Griffiths | writer and illustrator at The Inside Book | 

Explaining the nationwide lockdown to the little ones can be somewhat of a feat for
parents. Luckily for those struggling to put the situation into words, writer and
illustrator Matthew Griffiths has created the perfect tool.
Titled, ‘The Inside Book’, Griffiths’ children’s book aims to explain the lockdown and the
coronavirus situation at large in terms that are easily understood by children.

https://mattcgriffiths.com/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News: Press print for instant armour

1 June 2020 9:57 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News feature: Your bravery can move mountains

25 May 2020 9:59 PM

WHICH STORY GETS YOUR PICK? Whatsapp us now with your preferred selection. Your
top suggestion will be selected as a live interview on Wednesday.
https://www.beautifulnews.com/busting-taboos-and-portraying-purity-breastfeedingmothers
https://www.beautifulnews.com/theres-nothing-conventional-about-class-here-kidsmove-their-own-beat
https://www.beautifulnews.com/your-bravery-can-move-mountains

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beautiful News feature: Lockdown couldn’t stop this Iron Mom. She blazed through Ironman – in her backyard

20 May 2020 9:53 PM

Guest :  Charlotte Raubenheimer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

