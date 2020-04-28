What's the difference between Isolation and Quarantine - WCHD explains

Guest : Stuart Jones | Head at Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC) |
The Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change, at UCT has launched a six-month
project that will use social media analytics and advocacy to combat the spread of
misinformation about the coronavirus in South Africa and beyond.
The project aims to combat the spread of fake news about the COVID-19.
Guest : Solomon Mugutso
Where do you belong? Solomon Mugutso, a 42-year-old artist, was forced to leave his
home in Zimbabwe. When he relocated to South Africa, he struggled to find a space
that welcomed him. He felt displaced. But soon enough, he discovered more people like
him. Using art, Mugutso began creating a space where people could explore their
backgrounds and connect with each other.
Mugutso has exhibited in Zimbabwe, South Africa, and even across the seas in Sweden.
In 2019, he was the Most Recommended Artist at the Rosebank Rotary Arts Festival.
