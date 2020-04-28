What's the difference between Isolation and Quarantine - WCHD explains

Guest : Solomon Mugutso



Where do you belong? Solomon Mugutso, a 42-year-old artist, was forced to leave his

home in Zimbabwe. When he relocated to South Africa, he struggled to find a space

that welcomed him. He felt displaced. But soon enough, he discovered more people like

him. Using art, Mugutso began creating a space where people could explore their

backgrounds and connect with each other.

Mugutso has exhibited in Zimbabwe, South Africa, and even across the seas in Sweden.

In 2019, he was the Most Recommended Artist at the Rosebank Rotary Arts Festival.

