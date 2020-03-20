Dept of Health on coronavirus

Insurance is a grudge purchase made at the best of times, in order to protect us at the worst of times.



The business and jobs fall-out that events and hospitality operators are reporting in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis have highlighted the ominous importance of being appropriately insured. While the likelihood was low, the widespread panic of a Coronavirus taking hold is neither unprecedented (MERS, SARS, H1N1) nor unpredicted (as research by Johns Hopkins last year and a widely-touted Ted Talk by Bill Gates have proven). It is incumbent upon businesses to protect not only their suppliers, clients and workers, but their own survival by reading the fine print, and insuring adequately for our changing times.

arrow_forward