IFQSAT: It’s imperative to avert a Corona state of panic: Stay informed, stay isolated – and most importantly, stay calm

As the Travel Ban takes effect this morning, the reality of restrictions for those who are unprepared will heighten anxiety and panic from the markets to the high street. Your best defence is to track reputable information – regularly, to follow the government’s prohibitions closely, and to remain calm.
Food blogger and author Ming-Cheau Lin chats to Refilwe Moloto about the best
Chinese restaurants to try out in Cape Town.
This week's Trailblazer is South African opera tenor Siyabonga Maqungo, who has
performed in front of audiences in Shanghai, Sao Paolo, Portofino, Lübeck, and Cologne.
He speaks to Refilwe Moloto from his base in Germany
Bangladesh virus prayers concern at a mass religious gathering.
The queen’s corona positivity matched by that of Boris Johnson.
Insurance is a grudge purchase made at the best of times, in order to protect us at the worst of times.
The business and jobs fall-out that events and hospitality operators are reporting in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis have highlighted the ominous importance of being appropriately insured. While the likelihood was low, the widespread panic of a Coronavirus taking hold is neither unprecedented (MERS, SARS, H1N1) nor unpredicted (as research by Johns Hopkins last year and a widely-touted Ted Talk by Bill Gates have proven). It is incumbent upon businesses to protect not only their suppliers, clients and workers, but their own survival by reading the fine print, and insuring adequately for our changing times.
Cas Coovadia, MD of the Banking Association of South Africa, talks to Refilwe Moloto
about what the repo rate cut announced by the Reserve Bank governor means for the
country.
Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the details in a
epidemiological report handed to government by experts, which has informed the
state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Food Truck Sector has been hit hard by the ban on large gatherings as most events
where they would have traded at have been cancelled or postponed, and they're
looking towards the City of Cape Town to help them open up in public areas as it is
their only means of income. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Grant Twigg, City of Cape Town
Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management
Are there enough Covid-19 tests available to serve the public? Refilwe Moloto speaks to
Dr Beth Engelbrecht, head of the Western Cape Department of Health
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SAA's Tlali Tlali about their latest route cuts as they respond
to the coronavirus and the resulting travel bans. This means that from 17 to 31 March,
SAA is to cancel 162 flights. Of these, 38 are international and 124 are
regional destinations on the African continent.