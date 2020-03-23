Emerging Economies - Focus on India

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
The small business debt relief fund goes live tomorrow
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sarah Mokwebo - Chief of Staff at Ministry of Small Business Development
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
BBC Lookahead
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Cape Town Together
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Holly Meadows
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Taste Test Monday
Today with Kieno Kammies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
New app let's you check the correct price of your medicine Ensure you are not being taken advantage of when purchasing medicine by knowing your rights. 23 March 2020 7:18 AM
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise to 274 The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 274, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday. 22 March 2020 8:19 PM
[UPDATE] President Ramaphosa's Covid-19 address rescheduled to Monday Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says President Cyril Ramaphosa will only update South Africans on Monday. 22 March 2020 7:14 PM
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, who had contact with Ramaphosa, tested for Covid-19 The Presidency has welcomed the move. 22 March 2020 8:07 PM
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second... 20 March 2020 1:17 PM
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Standard Bank to provide 3-month payment holiday for small business owners Standard Bank will offer its business clients some financial relief amid the Covid-19 crisis. 22 March 2020 2:35 PM
SAA suspends international flights with immediate effect until end May Troubled state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) halted all international operations and will only operate on its regional... 20 March 2020 5:41 PM
CapeTalk wins Bookmarks publishing award The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) awarded their annual Bookmarks awards on 19 March 2020 20 March 2020 1:48 PM
Elderly and persons with disabilities to receive social grant payments early The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will pay pensioners and persons with disabilities early for the month of April. 22 March 2020 11:44 AM
#Covid19: Help support smallscale farmers while providing food to needy families New initiative 'Food Flow' offers a chance to kill two birds with one stone as restaurant orders wane due to restrictions. 21 March 2020 4:08 PM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Emerging Economies - Focus on India

Emerging Economies - Focus on India

Guest: Prof Dilip Menon | Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the
Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Sol Kerzner 1935 - 2020

23 March 2020 7:28 AM

We mark the extraordinary life of Sol Kerzner who passed away on 21 March. Moss Mashishi worked at Kerzner properties as a school boy and eventually rose to the chairman of the One & Only in Cape Town.

Moolah Mondays - making the most of recent interest rate cut

23 March 2020 6:55 AM

On this week's Moolah Monday feature, certified financial planner and managing
partner at Sugar Creek Wealth Gerald Mwandiambira helps us understand the practical
impact of the recent interest rate cut by the South African Reserve Bank's monetary
policy committee. He shares some eye-opening numbers with Refilwe Moloto

New app let's you check the price of your medicine

23 March 2020 6:44 AM

Ensure you are not being taken advantage of when purchasing medicine by knowing your rights. MediPrice let's you look up the retail and dispensing fees, as well as drug ingredients. Creator Michael Lukusa has the details. Available on Android and iOS. mediprice.net.

Chef's Corner: Foodblogger Ming-Cheau Lin.

20 March 2020 8:48 AM

Food blogger and author Ming-Cheau Lin chats to Refilwe Moloto about the best
Chinese restaurants to try out in Cape Town.

South African tenor rides wave of singing success in Cologne, Germany

20 March 2020 8:43 AM

This week's Trailblazer is South African opera tenor Siyabonga Maqungo, who has
performed in front of audiences in Shanghai, Sao Paolo, Portofino, Lübeck, and Cologne.
He speaks to Refilwe Moloto from his base in Germany

The World View - Virus Lessons

20 March 2020 7:55 AM

Bangladesh virus prayers concern at a mass religious gathering.

The queen’s corona positivity matched by that of Boris Johnson.

#IFQSAT: You don't need insurance… until you need it

20 March 2020 7:39 AM

Insurance is a grudge purchase made at the best of times, in order to protect us at the worst of times.

The business and jobs fall-out that events and hospitality operators are reporting in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis have highlighted the ominous importance of being appropriately insured. While the likelihood was low, the widespread panic of a Coronavirus taking hold is neither unprecedented (MERS, SARS, H1N1) nor unpredicted (as research by Johns Hopkins last year and a widely-touted Ted Talk by Bill Gates have proven). It is incumbent upon businesses to protect not only their suppliers, clients and workers, but their own survival by reading the fine print, and insuring adequately for our changing times.

Banking Assoc of SA on repo rate cut

20 March 2020 7:33 AM

Cas Coovadia, MD of the Banking Association of South Africa, talks to Refilwe Moloto
about what the repo rate cut announced by the Reserve Bank governor means for the
country.

The report that informed government's response to the coronavirus

20 March 2020 7:23 AM

Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the details in a
epidemiological report handed to government by experts, which has informed the
state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Learning isiXhosa: Today's word is ZOLA

20 March 2020 6:57 AM
Trending

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise to 274

Local

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, who had contact with Ramaphosa, tested for Covid-19

Politics

[UPDATE] President Ramaphosa's Covid-19 address rescheduled to Monday

Local

EWN Highlights

Researchers warn 1 million people could contract COVID-19 in 40 days in SA

23 March 2020 7:11 AM

Botswana president in self-quarantine after visit to Namibia

23 March 2020 5:31 AM

Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus: report

23 March 2020 5:21 AM

