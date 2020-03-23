Emerging Economies - Focus on India

Guest: Prof Dilip Menon | Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the
Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.
We mark the extraordinary life of Sol Kerzner who passed away on 21 March. Moss Mashishi worked at Kerzner properties as a school boy and eventually rose to the chairman of the One & Only in Cape Town.
On this week's Moolah Monday feature, certified financial planner and managing
partner at Sugar Creek Wealth Gerald Mwandiambira helps us understand the practical
impact of the recent interest rate cut by the South African Reserve Bank's monetary
policy committee. He shares some eye-opening numbers with Refilwe Moloto
Ensure you are not being taken advantage of when purchasing medicine by knowing your rights. MediPrice let's you look up the retail and dispensing fees, as well as drug ingredients. Creator Michael Lukusa has the details. Available on Android and iOS. mediprice.net.
Food blogger and author Ming-Cheau Lin chats to Refilwe Moloto about the best
Chinese restaurants to try out in Cape Town.
This week's Trailblazer is South African opera tenor Siyabonga Maqungo, who has
performed in front of audiences in Shanghai, Sao Paolo, Portofino, Lübeck, and Cologne.
He speaks to Refilwe Moloto from his base in Germany
Bangladesh virus prayers concern at a mass religious gathering.
The queen’s corona positivity matched by that of Boris Johnson.
Insurance is a grudge purchase made at the best of times, in order to protect us at the worst of times.
The business and jobs fall-out that events and hospitality operators are reporting in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis have highlighted the ominous importance of being appropriately insured. While the likelihood was low, the widespread panic of a Coronavirus taking hold is neither unprecedented (MERS, SARS, H1N1) nor unpredicted (as research by Johns Hopkins last year and a widely-touted Ted Talk by Bill Gates have proven). It is incumbent upon businesses to protect not only their suppliers, clients and workers, but their own survival by reading the fine print, and insuring adequately for our changing times.
Cas Coovadia, MD of the Banking Association of South Africa, talks to Refilwe Moloto
about what the repo rate cut announced by the Reserve Bank governor means for the
country.
Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the details in a
epidemiological report handed to government by experts, which has informed the
state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.