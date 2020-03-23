Loss of taste and smell another Covid-19 symptom

A loss of taste and smell, known as anosmia, has appeared as another symptom of Covid-19. ENT specialist Dr Martin Vanlierde explains how this might work.
Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean
of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.
Small businesses struggling in the wake of Covid-19 can apply for government assistance as of 24 March. Refilwe finds out the details from the Department of Small Business Development.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Shawn Jooste drove around Cape Town over the weekend to see if people were heeding the call to self-isolate. Some areas were still experiencing "business as usual" as people went about going out to restaurants etc, not adhering to avoid gathering in small places or maintaining a good distance from each other.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A disturbing number of false and misinforming posts on social media have gained momentum over the weekend, spurred by the credibility being claimed by the sender due to their proximity to an expert, a ministerial decision-maker, or senior business participant.
This is not only illegal, it is dangerous: ensure you are well-informed independently so you can debunk theories from people who claim medicinal expertise through that one “doctor friend”.
Many events have been cancelled as a result of the measures put in place by government in a bid to minimise the spread of Covid-19. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Denise Hattingh of KEU Underwriting managers about the claims now being submitted from event organisers who had the foresight to take out an insurance policy to cover such an eventuality.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We mark the extraordinary life of Sol Kerzner who passed away on 21 March. Moss Mashishi worked at Kerzner properties as a school boy and eventually rose to the chairman of the One & Only in Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On this week's Moolah Monday feature, certified financial planner and managing
partner at Sugar Creek Wealth Gerald Mwandiambira helps us understand the practical
impact of the recent interest rate cut by the South African Reserve Bank's monetary
policy committee. He shares some eye-opening numbers with Refilwe Moloto
Ensure you are not being taken advantage of when purchasing medicine by knowing your rights. MediPrice let's you look up the retail and dispensing fees, as well as drug ingredients. Creator Michael Lukusa has the details. Available on Android and iOS. mediprice.net.LISTEN TO PODCAST