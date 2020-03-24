Busting some popular myths surrounding Covid-19

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Anton Stoltz, head of Infectious Diseases at Steve Biko
Academic Hospital and University of Pretoria, about the many silver bullets against
Covid-19 which are being touted.
Murray was stuck at OR Tambo International airport for over 24 hours after flights to Mauritius were cancelled. But he is now back in Mauritius where he is in quarantine for two weeks – and enjoying the change of scener.
Local alcohol producers have so far pledged 40 kilolitres of pure alcohol for the production of sanitizer as shortages mount.
The IOC seems to finally have relented and postponed the 2020 Tokyo games. Roger Barrow coaches the national rowing hopefuls - and have been calling for exactly this for a while now.
Political economy analyst Daniel Silke weighs in on South Africa's far-reaching lockdown.
The justice factor the impact widens to courts & trials.
Viral myths a move to dispel some social media nonsense.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mark Horner of Siyavula online learning platform, about how
their offering can help learners who are falling behind the in particularly tough subjects
of maths and sciences.
Truckers For Unity SA’s chairperson, Derick Ongansie talks to Refilwe Moloto about
their concerns surrounding safety at the Transnet port after a worker was crushed to
death by a crane last week.
Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean
of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.