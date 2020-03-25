Bob Hewitt is a free man. Convicted of rape and sexual assault in 2015, his third parole application has proven a charm. Refilwe speaks to the lawyer of one of his victims.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Quest: Deputy Minister of Social Development, Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu
Doctors Without Borders have just started supporting Health Department efforts across the country.
Life in lockdown officials have faced a host of quarantine conundrums.
The virus myths untangled by the UK's ministry of disinformation.
The Cape Town Fresh Produce Market will be serving a vital function during the next
few weeks while citizens adhere to lockdown regulations, but they were recently called
into question over the lack of sanitary practices at the facility. Refilwe Moloto speaks to
Sherwyn Thompson, member of the executive committee at the Cape Town Fresh
Produce Market.
No exceptions. All hospitality food business MUST shut down over the course of the lockdown. The Restaurant Association of SA has been in touch with the Tourism ministry and wants to ensure that all comply.
Linden Birns of Plane Talking discusses the collapse of SAA Express, and the decline of
global airline operations as reflected in figures released by the International Air Transport Association.
When government and business say there will be enough food for the coming weeks, what exactly do they mean? Tiger Brands explains some of what has been going on behind the scenes to keep SA fed in the lockdown.
Murray was stuck at OR Tambo International airport for over 24 hours after flights to Mauritius were cancelled. But he is now back in Mauritius where he is in quarantine for two weeks – and enjoying the change of scener.