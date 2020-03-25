Social Development Deputy Minister on plans for our most vulnerable

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:46
Chef David Higgs and #WhatsInYourFridge?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Higgs - Chef and Co-Founder at Marble
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Call goes out to find city bowl accommodation for frontline doctors, nurses Blake Dyason (Brownie Points) hopeful that local hotel/s would offer to accommodate 65 medical personnel from two city hospitals. 25 March 2020 5:12 PM
Renowned traditional healer Credo Mutwa dies The healer, philosopher and author has died at the age of 98 following a long illness. 25 March 2020 2:02 PM
Dial 0800 014‬ 880 toll-free to report exploitive pricing of Covid-19 essentials Some are taking advantage of the disaster to fleece people. Let’s flush them out! 25 March 2020 1:33 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please. 25 March 2020 12:50 PM
No exceptions! All restaurants, takeaways and deliveries shut down Restaurant Association of SA confirms with Minister of Tourism's office that there are no loopholes and no exceptions at all. 25 March 2020 8:18 AM
'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs. 24 March 2020 9:06 AM
View all Politics
SANParks closes all visitor sites in support of SA's lockdown Guests will not be allowed to enter any national park, whether as a day or an overnight visitor from Wednesday, 25 March 2020. 25 March 2020 10:09 AM
SAA suspends all domestic flights during national Covid-19 lockdown South African Airways (SAA) will suspend all domestic flights during the country's 21-day lockdown, effective at midnight on Thurs... 25 March 2020 9:38 AM
There is enough food, please don't panic - Tiger Brands reassures public 'We will be ok. South Africans please stay calm. Buy enough for what you need so as to prevent food waste,' says Tiger Brands. 25 March 2020 7:45 AM
View all Business
Epping fresh produce market open to public during lockdown, allays hygiene fears The CT Fresh Produce Market's Sherwyn Thompson assures Capetonians the market is 'doing its damndest' to adhere to hygiene rules. 25 March 2020 11:48 AM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown Time is ticking for South Africans returning from foreign countries, says Travelstart's commercial sales boss Linda Balme. 24 March 2020 1:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 23 March 2020 6:40 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Social Development Deputy Minister on plans for our most vulnerable

Social Development Deputy Minister on plans for our most vulnerable

Quest: Deputy Minister of Social Development, Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Convicted rapist Bob Hewitt granted parole

25 March 2020 8:44 AM

Bob Hewitt is a free man. Convicted of rape and sexual assault in 2015, his third parole application has proven a charm. Refilwe speaks to the lawyer of one of his victims.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How MSF is assisting health departments with their Covid- 19 efforts

25 March 2020 8:33 AM

Doctors Without Borders have just started supporting Health Department efforts across the country.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Death & Doom

25 March 2020 8:00 AM

Life in lockdown officials have faced a host of quarantine conundrums.

The virus myths untangled by the UK’s ministry of disinformation.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

25 March 2020 7:38 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Concerns over hygiene protocol at Cape Town's fresh produce market

25 March 2020 7:30 AM

The Cape Town Fresh Produce Market will be serving a vital function during the next
few weeks while citizens adhere to lockdown regulations, but they were recently called
into question over the lack of sanitary practices at the facility. Refilwe Moloto speaks to
Sherwyn Thompson, member of the executive committee at the Cape Town Fresh
Produce Market.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What lockdown means for restaurants and food delivery

25 March 2020 7:27 AM

No exceptions. All hospitality food business MUST shut down over the course of the lockdown. The Restaurant Association of SA has been in touch with the Tourism ministry and wants to ensure that all comply.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesday: Will some airlines ever take off again?

25 March 2020 7:02 AM

Linden Birns of Plane Talking discusses the collapse of SAA Express, and the decline of
global airline operations as reflected in figures released by the International Air Transport Association.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown: Tiger Brands says they are ready

25 March 2020 6:45 AM

When government and business say there will be enough food for the coming weeks, what exactly do they mean? Tiger Brands explains some of what has been going on behind the scenes to keep SA fed in the lockdown.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man stuck at OR Tambo airport back in Mauritius

24 March 2020 9:56 AM

Murray was stuck at OR Tambo International airport for over 24 hours after flights to Mauritius were cancelled. But he is now back in Mauritius where he is in quarantine for two weeks – and enjoying the change of scener.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Health Minister: You can walk your dogs and jog - but keep it short

Local

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise to 709

Local

Shoprite gives workers R102m bonus for 'tireless efforts to feed the nation'

Business

EWN Highlights

Gauteng govt confident court will rule in its favour over Tshwane council matter

25 March 2020 4:06 PM

Jake White appointed Bulls director of rugby

25 March 2020 3:59 PM

Sarb announces new measures to ensure flow of cash in economy

25 March 2020 3:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA