IFQSAT: Coronavirus: I was never ready

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Stellenbosch Municipality offers significant relief to citizens
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gesie van Deventer - Executive Mayor at Stellenbosch Municipality
Today at 08:21
Labour law and Covid-19 lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mamokgethi Molopyane - Mining and Labour Analyst at Creative Voodoo Consulting
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Domestic workers plight during lock down
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Myrtle Witbooi
Today at 09:50
Nationwide Cheaper Covid-19 testing from Gift of the Givers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:16
Deutsche Welle
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
What does labour law say about employers forcing employees to take during lockdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Bagraim
Today at 11:05
Surviving domestic violence during nationwide lock down
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Charity Mkone - Clinical Psychologist
Today at 11:32
Moving to a cash less society
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:33
Greener Living: Gardening in Lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens
Today at 14:07
UCT alumni build Coronapp
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tamir Shklaz - Co-founder at Coronapp
No Items to show
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Call goes out to find city bowl accommodation for frontline doctors, nurses Blake Dyason (Brownie Points) hopeful that local hotel/s would offer to accommodate 65 medical personnel from two city hospitals. 25 March 2020 5:12 PM
Renowned traditional healer Credo Mutwa dies The healer, philosopher and author has died at the age of 98 following a long illness. 25 March 2020 2:02 PM
Dial 0800 014‬ 880 toll-free to report exploitive pricing of Covid-19 essentials Some are taking advantage of the disaster to fleece people. Let’s flush them out! 25 March 2020 1:33 PM
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please. 25 March 2020 12:50 PM
No exceptions! All restaurants, takeaways and deliveries shut down Restaurant Association of SA confirms with Minister of Tourism's office that there are no loopholes and no exceptions at all. 25 March 2020 8:18 AM
'February budget frankly now past its sell-by date' - Political economy analyst Daniel Silke says compromises in existing government expenditure programmes will have to be made to bridge Covid-19 costs. 24 March 2020 9:06 AM
Digital banks have started thriving Technological advancements have made it possible for new banks to operate and flourish. 25 March 2020 8:33 PM
Payment holidays from the banks - can they be trusted? Consumer Ninja, Wendy Knowler, on payment holidays from banks in which you get a break from interest and repayment of debt. 25 March 2020 7:57 PM
Scary times - the small business sector in the age of Covid-19 What practical steps can you take to help your small business cope with the coronavirus pandemic? 25 March 2020 7:26 PM
Epping fresh produce market open to public during lockdown, allays hygiene fears The CT Fresh Produce Market's Sherwyn Thompson assures Capetonians the market is 'doing its damndest' to adhere to hygiene rules. 25 March 2020 11:48 AM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
South Africans abroad on a time crunch to get home before lockdown Time is ticking for South Africans returning from foreign countries, says Travelstart's commercial sales boss Linda Balme. 24 March 2020 1:31 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 23 March 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
#IFQSAT: Coronavirus: I was never ready

#IFQSAT: Coronavirus: I was never ready

I feel quite strongly that the rollercoaster of emotions will be severe in this 21-day lockdown, and even more intensified by physical isolation. Ahead of the announcement I was whiplashed by rage – it was important to embrace it, and I was lucky to have a loving sounding board to help me power through.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Pro-bono business rescue

26 March 2020 7:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Maurice Crespi of Schindlers Attorneys, who in partnership
with IQBusiness, Agility and Engaged Business Turnaround , have created a pro bono
business rescue service for businesses in distress as a result of Covid-19. The initiative is
called COBRA (COvid Business Rescue Assistance)

Relief for workers: Dept of Labour weighs in

26 March 2020 7:25 AM

DG of the Department of Employment and Labour, Thobile Lamati, talks to Refilwe
Moloto about special measures put in place to ease the burden on workers and
employers during the 21 day lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trendspotting Thursdays

26 March 2020 6:56 AM

Guest: Ryan McFayden Co-founder and Head of Strategy at haveyouheard Marketing

SANTACO speaks on lockdown transport measures

26 March 2020 6:44 AM

Thabiso Molelekwa, spokesperson for the South African National Taxi Council(Santaco),
talks to Refilwe Moloto about the government ruling that they can only transport
essential service workers during certain hours in the 21-day lockdown.

Convicted rapist Bob Hewitt granted parole

25 March 2020 8:44 AM

Bob Hewitt is a free man. Convicted of rape and sexual assault in 2015, his third parole application has proven a charm. Refilwe speaks to the lawyer of one of his victims.

Social Development Deputy Minister on plans for our most vulnerable

25 March 2020 8:41 AM

Quest: Deputy Minister of Social Development, Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu

How MSF is assisting health departments with their Covid- 19 efforts

25 March 2020 8:33 AM

Doctors Without Borders have just started supporting Health Department efforts across the country.

The World View - Death & Doom

25 March 2020 8:00 AM

Life in lockdown officials have faced a host of quarantine conundrums.

The virus myths untangled by the UK’s ministry of disinformation.

#IFQSAT: We need a solution for artists in the lockdown

25 March 2020 7:38 AM

A government mandated shutdown of events means a government mandated shutdown of earnings for a significant portion of our workforce. We need a solution to this, for the artists. The answers are not forthcoming, quickly enough.

Concerns over hygiene protocol at Cape Town's fresh produce market

25 March 2020 7:30 AM

The Cape Town Fresh Produce Market will be serving a vital function during the next
few weeks while citizens adhere to lockdown regulations, but they were recently called
into question over the lack of sanitary practices at the facility. Refilwe Moloto speaks to
Sherwyn Thompson, member of the executive committee at the Cape Town Fresh
Produce Market.

Cele: No dog-walking on the streets, no sale or movement of alcohol

Local

#Covid19: Infected KZN businessman arrested after returning to work

Local

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise to 709

Local

Mali declares anti-coronavirus curfew, maintains parliamentary poll date

26 March 2020 6:14 AM

More than 1,000 US coronavirus deaths, near 70,000 cases: tracker

26 March 2020 5:55 AM

UK struggling with coronavirus tests amid global shortage

26 March 2020 5:18 AM

