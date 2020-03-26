Trendspotting Thursdays

Many employers and employees alike have been asking questions on what their rights
are given the upcoming 21-day lockdown in South Africa. Refilwe Moloto speaks to
labour analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane.
Stellenbosch residents won't be paying property rates for the next 3 months. This is but one of the significant measures passed by its council yesterday. Refilwe finds out the details from Mayor Gesie van Deventer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Virus announcements some sad, some good, some absurd.
The Jihadi beatles the U.K. broke the law while 2 of them are in US custody.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Maurice Crespi of Schindlers Attorneys, who in partnership
with IQBusiness, Agility and Engaged Business Turnaround , have created a pro bono
business rescue service for businesses in distress as a result of Covid-19. The initiative is
called COBRA (COvid Business Rescue Assistance)
DG of the Department of Employment and Labour, Thobile Lamati, talks to Refilwe
Moloto about special measures put in place to ease the burden on workers and
employers during the 21 day lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Thabiso Molelekwa, spokesperson for the South African National Taxi Council(Santaco),
talks to Refilwe Moloto about the government ruling that they can only transport
essential service workers during certain hours in the 21-day lockdown.
Bob Hewitt is a free man. Convicted of rape and sexual assault in 2015, his third parole application has proven a charm. Refilwe speaks to the lawyer of one of his victims.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Quest: Deputy Minister of Social Development, Hendrietta Bogopane-ZuluLISTEN TO PODCAST