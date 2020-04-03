IFQSAT: Spare a thought for the managers and owners of large busines

We extend a great deal of time and empathy to workers and small business owners during periods of economic uncertainty, often with the assumption that medium-to-large business owners are well-to-do enough not to deserve consideration. Edcon CEO Grant Pattison’s emotional reaction to the dire conditions facing his business and suppliers highlights the degree of pressure all managers are under in times like this; and reminds us that they, too, are only human
Tammy Fry of Fry's family business talks to Refilwe Moloto about some meal ideas to
try during the coronavirus lockdown.
Comedy legend Casper de Vries is back on TV after more than a decade, and this week's Trailblazer. Listen to find out what he's been up to.
The US contradiction it’s about life, lockdown & the pursuit of happiness.
Drone disinfection calls to use a Chinese form of cleansing.
The message from many health experts is that the wearing of face masks will not
protect you from being infected by Covid-19, but then how has the Czech Republic
managed to keep their infection rates much lower than their European neighbours?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Emil Pavlik, a microbiologist and virologist from the
Institute of Immunology and Microbiology at Charles University in the Czech Republic
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Naledi Pandor, the Minister of International Relations and
Cooperation, on the issue of South Africans who are currently abroad and unable to
return to South Africa due to flights being cancelled the world over.
Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Kim Whitaker is a business owner who contracted Covid-19. She is now one of the growing number of South Africans who have recovered and speaks to Refilwe Moloto
about the experience
Guest: Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the
Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.
UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping explains how they will be releasing funds to employers to assist employees left cash strapped by the coronavirus lockdown's devastating effect on business.