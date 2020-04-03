IFQSAT: Spare a thought for the managers and owners of large busines

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:21
SAPS on lockdown enforcement update, spaza shops and cigarette sales
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brigadier Andre Lincoln - Western Cape Provioncial Chairperson at Men For Change
Today at 09:33
Naked Science answers your science questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 09:40
Naked Scientist Continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 09:50
Naked Scientist Continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
DW-Latest news from Germany and Europe with Deutsche Welle with Rob Watts
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Watts - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:33
Why SARS is charging 20% duty on imported medical supplies and refunds paid out to businesses during lock down
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Edward Kieswetter
Today at 11:05
In an age of COVID-19, denial is deadly!
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Today at 11:32
Western Cape government updates on the Economy Lock Down Day 8
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Thousands of ordinary South Africans have contributed to the Solidarity Fund' It's an enormous humanitarian effort. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at the Solidarity Fund. 2 April 2020 6:34 PM
Mobile testing units for WC won't be ready for two weeks - Premier On Monday it was announced that the government would roll out 10,000 field workers to carry out screening and testing. 2 April 2020 6:08 PM
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society. 2 April 2020 5:40 PM
View all Local
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society. 2 April 2020 5:40 PM
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis. 2 April 2020 1:22 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
View all Politics
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can' Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. 2 April 2020 8:04 PM
German nationals heading home as SAA agrees to repatriate foreign citizens South African Airways (SAA) has agreed to provide repatriation charter flights to various international destinations. 2 April 2020 1:52 PM
It's high time the minibus taxi industry is subsidised, says Santaco WC chair The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco)'s Western Cape chairperson Nazeem Abduraman says the industry must be subsidised. 2 April 2020 11:34 AM
View all Business
Black dog syndrome: #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer explores the phenomenon Black Dog Syndrome is a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favour of lighter-coloured dogs. 2 April 2020 7:09 PM
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures. 2 April 2020 12:42 PM
Join live cooking demos to support Cheyne's Restaurant staff during lockdown Cheyne Morrisby has adapted his business to help keep his 80 staff members afloat during the Covid-19 financial crunch. 2 April 2020 12:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
Black dog syndrome: #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer explores the phenomenon Black Dog Syndrome is a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favour of lighter-coloured dogs. 2 April 2020 7:09 PM
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook. 2 April 2020 2:11 PM
The Radio Garden app uses Google Earth-style map to connect 1000s of stations Enchanting idea has a map-based website with radio stations across the world, including CapeTalk, connecting the world's cultures. 2 April 2020 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Minister Pandor: 1471 Saffers abroad needing help, Dirco 24-hour contact numbers International Relations Minister says some need to travel home while others need help with accommodation overseas. 3 April 2020 8:19 AM
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns. 1 April 2020 11:20 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
#IFQSAT: Spare a thought for the managers and owners of large busines

#IFQSAT: Spare a thought for the managers and owners of large busines

We extend a great deal of time and empathy to workers and small business owners during periods of economic uncertainty, often with the assumption that medium-to-large business owners are well-to-do enough not to deserve consideration. Edcon CEO Grant Pattison’s emotional reaction to the dire conditions facing his business and suppliers highlights the degree of pressure all managers are under in times like this; and reminds us that they, too, are only human



More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Chef's Corner

3 April 2020 8:35 AM

Tammy Fry of Fry's family business talks to Refilwe Moloto about some meal ideas to
try during the coronavirus lockdown.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trailblazer

3 April 2020 8:25 AM

Comedy legend Casper de Vries is back on TV after more than a decade, and this week's Trailblazer. Listen to find out what he's been up to.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Big Coronavirus Shortages both of drugs & nurses

3 April 2020 7:55 AM

The US contradiction it’s about life, lockdown & the pursuit of happiness.

Drone disinfection calls to use a Chinese form of cleansing.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

3 April 2020 7:45 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why the Czech Republic advocated the general wearing of masks

3 April 2020 7:35 AM

The message from many health experts is that the wearing of face masks will not
protect you from being infected by Covid-19, but then how has the Czech Republic
managed to keep their infection rates much lower than their European neighbours?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Emil Pavlik, a microbiologist and virologist from the
Institute of Immunology and Microbiology at Charles University in the Czech Republic

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will Dirco repatriate South Africans stuck in other countries?

3 April 2020 7:21 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Naledi Pandor, the Minister of International Relations and
Cooperation, on the issue of South Africans who are currently abroad and unable to
return to South Africa due to flights being cancelled the world over.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Xhosa

3 April 2020 7:09 AM

Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 recoveree turns Covid-19 crisis into opportunity

2 April 2020 8:57 AM

Kim Whitaker is a business owner who contracted Covid-19. She is now one of the growing number of South Africans who have recovered and speaks to Refilwe Moloto
about the experience

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies: India

2 April 2020 8:50 AM

Guest: Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the
Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UIF Commissioner on coronavirus relief for business

2 April 2020 8:28 AM

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping explains how they will be releasing funds to employers to assist employees left cash strapped by the coronavirus lockdown's devastating effect on business.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Minister Pandor: 1471 Saffers abroad needing help, Dirco 24-hour contact numbers

Local World

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise sharply to 1462

Local

Covid-19: Struggling to pay - or collect - the rent?

Business Lifestyle Opinion

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 quick insights from 2 April

3 April 2020 7:57 AM

Cogta to speak to WC govt over move to allow cigarette sales during lockdown

3 April 2020 7:44 AM

'No work, no pay' - Non-essential workers feeling financial strain of lockdown

3 April 2020 7:17 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA