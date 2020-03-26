Stellenbosch Municipality offers significant relief to citizens

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:46
Chef David Higgs and #WhatsInYourFridge?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Higgs - Chef and Co-Founder at Marble
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise above 900 President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at over 900. 26 March 2020 5:28 PM
'The judge ruled that the child stays where it is at the time of lockdown' CMDSA founder Felicity Guest comments on the lack of clarity around parent's visitation rights during the lockdown period. 26 March 2020 5:09 PM
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms. 26 March 2020 3:53 PM
View all Local
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
Taxi industry Santaco 'very confused and worried' about 21-day lockdown regs Santaco says it is unclear how arrangements will be made for transport should emergencies or other needs arise for South Africans. 26 March 2020 7:25 AM
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please. 25 March 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
Pick n Pay, Spar, Makro… most big retailers have outlets guilty of price gouging "We’ve seen an upsurge of complaints in the past two days," says the Competition Commission’s Thembinkosi Bonakele. 26 March 2020 1:16 PM
Dial 012 337 1997 for info on UIF and other labour issues related to Covid-19 "If companies can't pay workers, they must use UIF. Don’t say to people it is unpaid leave," says the Department of Labour. 26 March 2020 11:25 AM
[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential goods and services exempted during these next 21 days The South African government has released the final lockdown regulations after a series of ministerial briefings this week. 26 March 2020 9:36 AM
View all Business
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
City ready for lockdown, residents will have to 'aggressively' change behaviour JP Smith gives details of services that will continue, says focus now is on getting people to change their behaviour. 25 March 2020 3:18 PM
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Stellenbosch Municipality offers significant relief to citizens

Stellenbosch Municipality offers significant relief to citizens

Stellenbosch residents won't be paying property rates for the next 3 months. This is but one of the significant measures passed by its council yesterday. Refilwe finds out the details from Mayor Gesie van Deventer.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Labour law and Covid-19 lockdown

26 March 2020 8:40 AM

Many employers and employees alike have been asking questions on what their rights
are given the upcoming 21-day lockdown in South Africa. Refilwe Moloto speaks to
labour analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Spreading Quarantine

26 March 2020 7:58 AM

Virus announcements some sad, some good, some absurd.

The Jihadi beatles the U.K. broke the law while 2 of them are in US custody.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

26 March 2020 7:47 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pro-bono business rescue

26 March 2020 7:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Maurice Crespi of Schindlers Attorneys, who in partnership
with IQBusiness, Agility and Engaged Business Turnaround , have created a pro bono
business rescue service for businesses in distress as a result of Covid-19. The initiative is
called COBRA (COvid Business Rescue Assistance)

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relief for workers: Dept of Labour weighs in

26 March 2020 7:25 AM

DG of the Department of Employment and Labour, Thobile Lamati, talks to Refilwe
Moloto about special measures put in place to ease the burden on workers and
employers during the 21 day lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursdays

26 March 2020 6:56 AM

Guest: Ryan McFayden Co-founder and Head of Strategy at haveyouheard Marketing

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SANTACO speaks on lockdown transport measures

26 March 2020 6:44 AM

Thabiso Molelekwa, spokesperson for the South African National Taxi Council(Santaco),
talks to Refilwe Moloto about the government ruling that they can only transport
essential service workers during certain hours in the 21-day lockdown.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Convicted rapist Bob Hewitt granted parole

25 March 2020 8:44 AM

Bob Hewitt is a free man. Convicted of rape and sexual assault in 2015, his third parole application has proven a charm. Refilwe speaks to the lawyer of one of his victims.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Social Development Deputy Minister on plans for our most vulnerable

25 March 2020 8:41 AM

Quest: Deputy Minister of Social Development, Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise above 900

Local

[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential goods and services exempted during these next 21 days

Business

[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential service workers will have to carry permits with them

Local

EWN Highlights

Unions raise concerns over govt guidelines for essential workers during lockdown

26 March 2020 5:19 PM

Some Joburg residents ignoring travel warnings and heading to other provinces

26 March 2020 4:30 PM

Foreign nationals living in CT church to be accommodated during lockdown

26 March 2020 4:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA