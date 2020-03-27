HelloDoctor helps you and gov during lockdown

Momentum is giving all South Africans access to medical advice on its HelloDoctor platform. Dial *120*394#
Fleet Star rents out trailers for film sets. Yesterday, they took 4 triple-sized units to the Cape of Good Hope NSPCA for their lockdown staff to have a place to stay as they care for animals around the clock.
Masali Baduza is South Africa's next international superstar, and this week's trailblazer. She currently stars in the BBC's Noughts + Crosses and has had raving reviews.
Narco terrorism the US levels major charges against Venezuela’s president.
The Russians are coming a NATO military stand off in the north sea.
For the majority of South Africans, the 21-day lockdown will put them into a space that
will test their strength of resolve. Whether it be those who will have to face the same
people at home every single day, or those who live on their own, the initial novelty will
likely wear off. Refilwe Moloto speaks to psychologist Claire Newton about the
challenges ahead and how to cope with them.
More details on banking during lockdown emerged yesterday afternoon. It's mostly business as usual, but Saswitch fees are being waived which will make a big difference to millions by allowing South Africans to visit their nearest ATM regardless of bank affiliation.
Refilwe speaks to Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Many employers and employees alike have been asking questions on what their rights
are given the upcoming 21-day lockdown in South Africa. Refilwe Moloto speaks to
labour analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane.
Stellenbosch residents won't be paying property rates for the next 3 months. This is but one of the significant measures passed by its council yesterday. Refilwe finds out the details from Mayor Gesie van Deventer.