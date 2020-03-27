Everyday Xhosa

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Advice - Health & Wellness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nelesh Govender - Head of the Centre for Opportunistic, Tropical and Hospital Infections at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 14:40
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine
Chanel September
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Deceased Covid-19 patients were women, aged 28 and 48 - Western Cape Premier Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has told CapeTalk that the first two patients to die as a result of Covid-19 were women. 27 March 2020 12:23 PM
Join us and several other SA radio stations for our National Anthem at 1pm CapeTalk and many other radio stations across the country will be broadcasting the National Anthem at 1pm today. 27 March 2020 11:30 AM
[LIVE TRAFFIC CAMS] Mother City highways are empty #21DayLockdownSA Take a look at the live i-traffic.co.za traffic cam feeds as Capetonians stay off the highways. 27 March 2020 11:27 AM
View all Local
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
Taxi industry Santaco 'very confused and worried' about 21-day lockdown regs Santaco says it is unclear how arrangements will be made for transport should emergencies or other needs arise for South Africans. 26 March 2020 7:25 AM
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please. 25 March 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
How banking will operate during 21-day lockdown in SA Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia says some branches will be open to process Sassa payments. 27 March 2020 8:40 AM
World-renowned futurist on how the world will change after Covid-19 Faith Popcorn is a US futurist who coined the term 'cocooning' - something we are all ordered to do now. 26 March 2020 8:49 PM
SA Reserve Bank to buy government bonds to inject liquidity into market In an unprecedented step, the Reserve Bank is buying government bonds. 26 March 2020 8:22 PM
View all Business
Lockdown blues: 'Extroverts at home alone will struggle, introverts will thrive' Counselling psychologist Claire Newton says the lockdown will have a different mental impact on different personality types. 27 March 2020 11:03 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms. 26 March 2020 3:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Everyday Xhosa

Everyday Xhosa

Refilwe speaks to Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa



More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Fleet Star donates housing to NSPCA

27 March 2020 9:02 AM

Fleet Star rents out trailers for film sets. Yesterday, they took 4 triple-sized units to the Cape of Good Hope NSPCA for their lockdown staff to have a place to stay as they care for animals around the clock.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trailblazer

27 March 2020 8:27 AM

Masali Baduza is South Africa's next international superstar, and this week's trailblazer. She currently stars in the BBC's Noughts + Crosses and has had raving reviews.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Emergency health systems in Europe under pressure

27 March 2020 7:59 AM

Narco terrorism the US levels major charges against Venezuela’s president.

The Russians are coming a NATO military stand off in the north sea.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

27 March 2020 7:52 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Staying mentally strong during lockdown

27 March 2020 7:36 AM

For the majority of South Africans, the 21-day lockdown will put them into a space that
will test their strength of resolve. Whether it be those who will have to face the same
people at home every single day, or those who live on their own, the initial novelty will
likely wear off. Refilwe Moloto speaks to psychologist Claire Newton about the
chellenges ahead and how to cope with them.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Banking during lockdown

27 March 2020 7:29 AM

More details on banking during lockdown emerged yesterday afternoon. It's mostly business as usual, but Saswitch fees are being waived which will make a big difference to millions by allowing South Africans to visit their nearest ATM regardless of bank affiliation.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

HelloDoctor helps you and gov during lockdown

27 March 2020 6:44 AM

Momentum is giving all South Africans access to medical advice on its HelloDoctor platform. Dial *120*394#

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Labour law and Covid-19 lockdown

26 March 2020 8:40 AM

Many employers and employees alike have been asking questions on what their rights
are given the upcoming 21-day lockdown in South Africa. Refilwe Moloto speaks to
labour analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stellenbosch Municipality offers significant relief to citizens

26 March 2020 8:36 AM

Stellenbosch residents won't be paying property rates for the next 3 months. This is but one of the significant measures passed by its council yesterday. Refilwe finds out the details from Mayor Gesie van Deventer.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] SA sees its first two Covid-19 deaths in the Western Cape

Local

Fleet Star loans movie trailers for NSPCA staff caring for animals in lockdown

Local

[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential service workers will have to carry permits with them

Local

EWN Highlights

Lesotho receives COVID-19 test kits from billionaire Jack Ma

27 March 2020 12:26 PM

AA predicts 'largest fuel price decreases on record'

27 March 2020 11:22 AM

CEO Grant Pattison in tears as Edcon prioritises salaries

27 March 2020 10:29 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA