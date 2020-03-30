Funerals and Covid-19

Adriaan Bester, General Manager for Corporate Affairs at Avbob talks to Refilwe Moloto
about readiness to deal with coronavirus related deaths.
Guest: Prof Lyal White | Head at Johannesburg Business SchoolLISTEN TO PODCAST
The start of a new month usually entails rent needing to be paid and for tenants to
vacate or enter a property. But with the whole of South Africa in lockdown to end the
spread of Covid-19, how will this affect tenants and landlords? Refilwe Moloto speaks
to Marina Constas, specialist sectional title attorney at BBM attorneys.
UN concerns in Syria fears about the effect of Covid-19 on refugee camps.
The exception to the rule it’s a case of “crisis what crisis” in Belarus.
Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has pleaded with the minibus taxi industry to stop intimidating alternative transport providers and passengers finding other ways and means of getting to work.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pieter Koekemoer, the head of personal investments at Coronation, talks to Refilwe
Moloto about the impact on the economy of Moody's downgrading South Africa to junk
status as business is already taking a hit due to the 21 day coronavirus lockdown.
Verlie Oosthuizen, the head of Social Media Law, and a labour law specialist at
Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the minefield divorced
parents face during the 21 day lockdown when it comes to shared custody of children.
Fleet Star rents out trailers for film sets. Yesterday, they took 4 triple-sized units to the Cape of Good Hope NSPCA for their lockdown staff to have a place to stay as they care for animals around the clock.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Masali Baduza is South Africa's next international superstar, and this week's trailblazer. She currently stars in the BBC's Noughts + Crosses and has had raving reviews.LISTEN TO PODCAST