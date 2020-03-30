SA's economic double blow

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:08
BBC Crossing with
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Hugh-Jones
Today at 10:16
FNB reactions to Moodys downgrade
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jacques Cilliers - FNB CEO
Today at 10:33
Moody's Down Grade
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance-Is social distancing an oppurtunity to save
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:19
COVID-19 could be a chance to rethink, disrupt and plan for the future of your business
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mikael Samuelsson - Associate Professor at the UCT Graduate School of Business and heads up the UCT GSB Solution Space.
Today at 11:32
Gwarega Mangozhe - Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PICS] What Kieno Kammies saw on the streets during the first weekend lockdown CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies captured a number of images on Saturday and Sunday while driving through the streets of Cape Town. 30 March 2020 10:18 AM
Moving house? What 21-day lockdown means for renters and homeowners No moving is allowed and attorney Marina Constas advises trying to negotiate with landlords and banks for payment arrangements. 30 March 2020 9:25 AM
Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof Professor Alex Broadbent (UJ) on his argument that a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences. 29 March 2020 3:33 PM
'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance' JP Smith says Capetonians were largely cooperative on Day One of lockdown, but there were pockets of 'massive' non-compliance. 28 March 2020 11:47 AM
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
Standard Bank extends payment break to personal accounts for low-income earners The bank is extending its debt repayment holiday to personal account holders to help them through the Covid-19 crisis. 29 March 2020 4:30 PM
Moody's drops SA's credit rating to junk The ratings agency cited weak growth and a decline in fiscal strength as its main reasons for the downgrade. 28 March 2020 8:42 AM
How banking will operate during 21-day lockdown in SA Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia says some branches will be open to process Sassa payments. 27 March 2020 8:40 AM
Lockdown blues: 'Extroverts at home alone will struggle, introverts will thrive' Counselling psychologist Claire Newton says the lockdown will have a different mental impact on different personality types. 27 March 2020 11:03 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms. 26 March 2020 3:53 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere) Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 27 March 2020 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof Professor Alex Broadbent (UJ) on his argument that a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences. 29 March 2020 3:33 PM
Doctor pleads for private medical experts to volunteer during Covid-19 crisis This is a defining time for the medical profession says Dr Mark van der Velde, let private practitioners make it even greater. 26 March 2020 9:16 PM
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
SA's economic double blow

SA's economic double blow

Pieter Koekemoer, the head of personal investments at Coronation, talks to Refilwe
Moloto about the impact on the economy of Moody's downgrading South Africa to junk
status as business is already taking a hit due to the 21 day coronavirus lockdown.



The Emerging Economies: Focus on Brazil

30 March 2020 8:39 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White | Head at Johannesburg Business School

Lease agreements and rental obligations in the midst of Covid-19 lockdown

30 March 2020 8:28 AM

The start of a new month usually entails rent needing to be paid and for tenants to
vacate or enter a property. But with the whole of South Africa in lockdown to end the
spread of Covid-19, how will this affect tenants and landlords? Refilwe Moloto speaks
to Marina Constas, specialist sectional title attorney at BBM attorneys.

The World View - India in lockdown

30 March 2020 7:59 AM

UN concerns in Syria fears about the effect of Covid-19 on refugee camps.

The exception to the rule it’s a case of “crisis what crisis” in Belarus.

#IFQSAT:

30 March 2020 7:49 AM
Taxi, bus restrictions relaxed for Sassa grant recipients during lockdown

30 March 2020 7:47 AM

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has pleaded with the minibus taxi industry to stop intimidating alternative transport providers and passengers finding other ways and means of getting to work.

Shared custody under lockdown

30 March 2020 6:57 AM

Verlie Oosthuizen, the head of Social Media Law, and a labour law specialist at
Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the minefield divorced
parents face during the 21 day lockdown when it comes to shared custody of children.

Funerals and Covid-19

30 March 2020 6:52 AM

Adriaan Bester, General Manager for Corporate Affairs at Avbob talks to Refilwe Moloto
about readiness to deal with coronavirus related deaths.

Fleet Star donates housing to NSPCA

27 March 2020 9:02 AM

Fleet Star rents out trailers for film sets. Yesterday, they took 4 triple-sized units to the Cape of Good Hope NSPCA for their lockdown staff to have a place to stay as they care for animals around the clock.

Trailblazer

27 March 2020 8:27 AM

Masali Baduza is South Africa's next international superstar, and this week's trailblazer. She currently stars in the BBC's Noughts + Crosses and has had raving reviews.

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1280, second death reported

Local

'If someone at home passes there’ll be no vigils or preparation of the deceased'

Business Local

Khayelitsha becomes first W Cape township to confirm COVID-19 case

Local

EWN Highlights

Gauteng police have hands full trying to enforce lockdown - Mawela

30 March 2020 9:47 AM

Zandspruit residents: 'If COVID-19 comes, we'll die - we are forgotten'

30 March 2020 9:14 AM

Health workers to be prioritised for flu vaccine in light of COVID-19

30 March 2020 9:10 AM

