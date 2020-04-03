IFQSAT: The response to COVID-19 has been national, whereas the lessons we will be taught by it will make us more global

Lockdown regulation about-turns by the government are muddying the waters - like the changes to taxi capacities, cross-provincial travel for funerals, and informal food vendors now being allowed to trade, says Refilwe.



After a very strong stance by government when the lockdown was first implemented, the regulations seem to be being tweaked at the sides.



"I think we soon going to find ourselves with a pseudo-lockdown with some very dire consequences."

