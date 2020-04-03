IFQSAT: The response to COVID-19 has been national, whereas the lessons we will be taught by it will make us more global

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
SA man stranded in Bali-Indonesia
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brent Davids
Today at 15:40
Study on bird community composition across South African cities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Guidance for travel and tourism businesses impacted by COVID-19 crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Comedian Schalk Bezhuidenhout goes live at 8pm!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Schalk Bezuidenhout - Actor, presenter. comedian at ...
Today at 17:05
Western Cape Gov brief Heath Minister on response to #COVID19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Local Music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Jeremy Loops & Global Citizen #TogetherAtHome Livestream
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Loops - Musician at ...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
#IFQSAT: We may find ourselves with a pseudo-lockdown and very dire consequences Refilwe Moloto says after a strong start, government is whittling away at the regulations. 3 April 2020 1:48 PM
Nehawu wants court to compel govt to provide protective gear for health workers The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) is taking urgent legal action against the Health Ministry. 3 April 2020 1:16 PM
View all Local
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society. 2 April 2020 5:40 PM
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis. 2 April 2020 1:22 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
View all Politics
Covid-19: Struggling to pay - or collect - the rent? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews property lawyer Julian Scher about rental payment problems caused by Covid-19. 2 April 2020 7:37 PM
Eskom is making the best use of the crisis - André de Ruyter, CEO The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter about the utility’s plans during the Covid-19 lockdown. 2 April 2020 6:50 PM
'Thousands of ordinary South Africans have contributed to the Solidarity Fund' It's an enormous humanitarian effort. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at the Solidarity Fund. 2 April 2020 6:34 PM
View all Business
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
Black dog syndrome: #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer explores the phenomenon Black Dog Syndrome is a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favour of lighter-coloured dogs. 2 April 2020 7:09 PM
Good news for smokers: Western Cape to resume sale of cigarettes Premier Alan Winde says it is not so much the lifting of a ban, as a re-interpretation of lockdown regulations. 2 April 2020 1:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
Take your fam on a virtual realtime game drive in Kruger during #21DayLockdown Get the whole family up at 5.30 am and check out this amazing realtime game drive on WildEarth. 3 April 2020 11:25 AM
Black dog syndrome: #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer explores the phenomenon Black Dog Syndrome is a phenomenon in which black dogs are passed over for adoption in favour of lighter-coloured dogs. 2 April 2020 7:09 PM
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook. 2 April 2020 2:11 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
South Africa acted faster, more efficiently than many other countries - BBC The BBC on Friday heaped praise on South Africa’s “ruthlessly efficient” Covid-19 response and President Ramaphosa's leadership. 3 April 2020 12:13 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
#IFQSAT: The response to COVID-19 has been national, whereas the lessons we will be taught by it will make us more global

#IFQSAT: The response to COVID-19 has been national, whereas the lessons we will be taught by it will make us more global

The response to COVID-19 has been national, whereas the lessons we will be taught by it will make us more global.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Chef's Corner

3 April 2020 8:35 AM

Tammy Fry of Fry's family business talks to Refilwe Moloto about some meal ideas to try during the coronavirus lockdown.
try during the coronavirus lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trailblazer

3 April 2020 8:25 AM

Comedy legend Casper de Vries is back on TV after more than a decade, and this week's Trailblazer. Listen to find out what he's been up to.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Big Coronavirus Shortages both of drugs & nurses

3 April 2020 7:55 AM

The US contradiction it’s about life, lockdown & the pursuit of happiness.

Drone disinfection calls to use a Chinese form of cleansing.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT: I think we soon going to find ourselves with a pseudo-lockdown with some very dire consequences

3 April 2020 7:45 AM

Lockdown regulation about-turns by the government are muddying the waters - like the changes to taxi capacities, cross-provincial travel for funerals, and informal food vendors now being allowed to trade, says Refilwe.

After a very strong stance by government when the lockdown was first implemented, the regulations seem to be being tweaked at the sides.

"I think we soon going to find ourselves with a pseudo-lockdown with some very dire consequences."

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why the Czech Republic advocated the general wearing of masks

3 April 2020 7:35 AM

The message from many health experts is that the wearing of face masks will not
protect you from being infected by Covid-19, but then how has the Czech Republic
managed to keep their infection rates much lower than their European neighbours?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Emil Pavlik, a microbiologist and virologist from the
Institute of Immunology and Microbiology at Charles University in the Czech Republic

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will Dirco repatriate South Africans stuck in other countries?

3 April 2020 7:21 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Naledi Pandor, the Minister of International Relations and
Cooperation, on the issue of South Africans who are currently abroad and unable to
return to South Africa due to flights being cancelled the world over.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Xhosa

3 April 2020 7:09 AM

Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 recoveree turns Covid-19 crisis into opportunity

2 April 2020 8:57 AM

Kim Whitaker is a business owner who contracted Covid-19. She is now one of the growing number of South Africans who have recovered and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the experience
about the experience

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies: India

2 April 2020 8:50 AM

Guest: Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the
Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UIF Commissioner on coronavirus relief for business

2 April 2020 8:28 AM

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping explains how they will be releasing funds to employers to assist employees left cash strapped by the coronavirus lockdown's devastating effect on business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa acted faster, more efficiently than many other countries - BBC

Local Opinion

Western Cape police to act against sale of cigarettes, says enforcement top cop

Local

Philippine President orders military to kill lockdown violators on the spot

World

EWN Highlights

Isolated and afraid: How the pandemic is changing pregnancy

3 April 2020 1:58 PM

More than 900 virus deaths in Spain for second day

3 April 2020 12:35 PM

Zimbabwe bans sale of alcohol at supermarkets, liquor stores

3 April 2020 11:56 AM

