The World View - President Trump’s Virus U-Turn

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:45
WC Blood - please keep donating during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michelle Vermeulen - Head of Marketing and PR at Western Cape Blood Service
Today at 13:55
JP Smith - retirement villages in lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Tanja Storm
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tanja Storm
Today at 15:10
Open to reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The WC Education Department and rolling out e-learning for students
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
SASSA's April grant payments risks beneficiaries to exposure of COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker
Today at 16:14
Department of Health on door-to-door Covid-19 testing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
A letter from 76 economists says govt can do more to limit the economic harm of Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Vishnu Padayachee - Distinguished Professor and Derek Schrier and Cecily Cameron Chair in Development Economics at WITS
Today at 16:55
Local music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Embassies burn the midnight oil trying to get their citizens out of South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 17:20
The Solidarity Fund
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gloria Serobe - Solidarity Fund
Today at 17:46
Innovation during Lock-down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Terri Frankental
Jon Keevy - quiz master
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
WC Health authorities identifying isolation facilities and additional bed space Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo supports the President's decision to launch a mass Covid-19 screening programme. 31 March 2020 11:09 AM
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19 CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies. 31 March 2020 10:53 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out. 30 March 2020 7:38 PM
Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government. 30 March 2020 12:50 PM
'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance' JP Smith says Capetonians were largely cooperative on Day One of lockdown, but there were pockets of 'massive' non-compliance. 28 March 2020 11:47 AM
View all Politics
'SA not going to have a recession, but a fundamental depression' Busa's Martin Kingston, Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim and Rand Merchant Bank market strategist John Cairns weigh in. 30 March 2020 7:36 PM
Eskom halts philosophy maintenance, no load shedding expected during lockdown Eskom says load shedding is highly unlikely during the 21-day national lockdown, as the demand for electricity has dropped signifi... 30 March 2020 5:48 PM
Struggling FNB customer? Here’s how the bank will help you if can’t pay... Kieno Kammies interviews FNB CEO Jacques Cilliers about his offer to help clients get through this time with livelihoods intact. 30 March 2020 3:33 PM
View all Business
Caught in a rental conundrum? This property attorney has the answers you need Property attorney Marlon Shevelew shares legal advice for both residential and commercial tenants affected by the nationwide lockd... 30 March 2020 5:15 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
[PICS] Illustration book helping young children come to terms with Covid-19 A widely shared e-book of illustrations is being used by parents around the world to help their kids understand the global pandemi... 30 March 2020 11:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears. 31 March 2020 10:36 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
US Embassy says stranded Americans should be evacuated from SA by next week The US Embassy in South Africa is arranging charter flights to evacuate hundreds of US citizens stranded in the country. 31 March 2020 11:45 AM
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
[VIDEO] Time-lapse satellite video shows radical NO2 decrease over Europe New data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite reveal the decline of air pollution, specifically nitrogen dioxide emissions, o... 31 March 2020 10:17 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof Professor Alex Broadbent (UJ) on his argument that a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences. 29 March 2020 3:33 PM
Doctor pleads for private medical experts to volunteer during Covid-19 crisis This is a defining time for the medical profession says Dr Mark van der Velde, let private practitioners make it even greater. 26 March 2020 9:16 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
The World View - President Trump’s Virus U-Turn

The World View - President Trump’s Virus U-Turn

World leaders popularity the impact of the global health crisis.

Hungary’s extreme lockdown the President gets extra powers.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

WCED's e-Portal updated to help learners during lockdown

31 March 2020 8:44 AM

With the second term delayed as a result of lockdown measures, the Western Cape
Education Department has been updating their e-Portal services to allow learners to
learn from home. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bronagh Hammond, director of
communications for the WCED.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SANDF leaving Cape Flats

31 March 2020 8:28 AM

Eldred De Klerk, the senior policing and community conflict advisor with the African Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis evaluates the SANDF's peace mission to the Cape Flats' gangland hotspots now that they are set to be withdrawn.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

31 March 2020 7:42 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How SME's can apply for Rupert relief

31 March 2020 7:37 AM

David Morobe of Business Partners Limited, the company appointed to administer a
special R1billion fund to keep small and medium businesses afloat during the lockdown
explains how the fund can be accessed.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Another EMS attack

31 March 2020 7:25 AM

Dr Shaheem De Vries, the head of the EMS in the Western Cape talks to Refilwe Moloto
about a spike in attacks on ambulance crews. Since January there have been 12 attacks.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday: WACS the hell?

31 March 2020 6:56 AM

Another undersea cable that provides SA with internet connectivity has broken. Again. When will our internet be restored and why does this keep happening?

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How South Africa is massively ramping up its Covid-19 testing capability

31 March 2020 6:52 AM

South Africa has thus far been able to conduct about 5000 Covid-19 tests per day. By the end of April the NHLS will be processing 36 000 in 24 hours. How is this possible?

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies: Focus on Brazil

30 March 2020 8:39 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White | Head at Johannesburg Business School

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lease agreements and rental obligations in the midst of Covid-19 lockdown

30 March 2020 8:28 AM

The start of a new month usually entails rent needing to be paid and for tenants to
vacate or enter a property. But with the whole of South Africa in lockdown to end the
spread of Covid-19, how will this affect tenants and landlords? Refilwe Moloto speaks
to Marina Constas, specialist sectional title attorney at BBM attorneys.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa kicks off enormous Covid-19 testing programme

Local

[VIDEO] Time-lapse satellite video shows radical NO2 decrease over Europe

World

Four suspects arrested after three bodies found in car near Strandfontein beach

Local

With lockdown disrupting schooling, dept says pupils must study at home

31 March 2020 12:44 PM

Absa to roll out debt relief for its customers

31 March 2020 12:42 PM

4 men arrested in Strandfontein after 3 bodies found in vehicle

31 March 2020 10:56 AM

