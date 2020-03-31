SANDF leaving Cape Flats

Lunch with Pippa Hudson Guests Michelle Vermeulen - Head of Marketing and PR at Western Cape Blood Service

WC Blood - please keep donating during lockdown

Lunch with Pippa Hudson Guests Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government

The WC Education Department and rolling out e-learning for students

SASSA’s April grant payments risks beneficiaries to exposure of COVID-19

Department of Health on door-to-door Covid-19 testing

Today at 16:20

A letter from 76 economists says govt can do more to limit the economic harm of Covid-19

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Vishnu Padayachee - Distinguished Professor and Derek Schrier and Cecily Cameron Chair in Development Economics at WITS

