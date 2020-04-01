South Africans stranded in Indonesia

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:07
Santaco & City of CT on taxis and lockdown regulations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Thabiso Molelekwa - National spokesperson at Santaco
Today at 08:21
Marie Stopes will continue as they have been deemed an essential service
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Whitney Chinogwenya - Marketing and brand manager at Marie Stopes South Africa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire and Lock Down Diary
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Rahied Toefy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 09:50
Why are medical aids not relaxing some of the rules like banks are doing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Sipho Kabane - Chief executive and registrar at Council for Medical Schemes
Today at 10:08
Sky News Anchor and Author,Jeremy Thompson in conversation with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jeremy Thompson
Today at 10:23
CoCT-Paying it forward to a homeless senior citizen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:33
UCT Lung Unit on the new Covid-19 research taking place
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Keertan Dheda, Head of Pulmonology at UCT& Groote Schuur Hospital
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:18
Mental Health support for healthcare workers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Abigail Kloppers
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Education MEC encourages e-learning to ensure pupils stay on track Although it is still school holidays, the Western Cape Education Department has uploaded new resources to its e-Portal for learner... 31 March 2020 5:37 PM
School feeding NGO helps feed hungry communities thanks to generous donations The Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) has been able to make a difference in several underprivileged communities during t... 31 March 2020 4:41 PM
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear. 31 March 2020 11:21 AM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out. 30 March 2020 7:38 PM
Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government. 30 March 2020 12:50 PM
SA businesses called to donate protective gear to healthcare sector Business for South Africa's Public Health Workgroup has made an urgent appeal for all companies to donate their protective gear. 31 March 2020 3:02 PM
Tax compliant South African small business owner? Apply for relief from Rupert Your race matters not! If you can show the effect of Covid-19 on your business, you can access the “Solidarity Fund”. 31 March 2020 9:24 AM
'SA not going to have a recession, but a fundamental depression' Busa's Martin Kingston, Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim and Rand Merchant Bank market strategist John Cairns weigh in. 30 March 2020 7:36 PM
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
Caught in a rental conundrum? This property attorney has the answers you need Property attorney Marlon Shevelew shares legal advice for both residential and commercial tenants affected by the nationwide lockd... 30 March 2020 5:15 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears. 31 March 2020 10:36 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back... 31 March 2020 8:50 PM
US Embassy says stranded Americans should be evacuated from SA by next week The US Embassy in South Africa is arranging charter flights to evacuate hundreds of US citizens stranded in the country. 31 March 2020 11:45 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk. 31 March 2020 2:02 PM
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof Professor Alex Broadbent (UJ) on his argument that a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences. 29 March 2020 3:33 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
South Africans stranded in Indonesia

South Africans stranded in Indonesia

Candice is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. There is no way for them to get home and money is fast becoming an issue.



Ramping up the war on coronavirus ahead of winter

1 April 2020 7:23 AM

Dr Yogan Pillay, the Deputy DG for Health talks to Refilwe Moloto about increasing coronavirus testing and targeting hotspots as South Africa records its fifth death due to
the global pandemic.

When are digital signatures legitimate and legally binding?

1 April 2020 7:14 AM

While many businesses will strive to continue operating during the period of lockdown
in South Africa, the concept of digital signatures will help many deals become legally
concluded - but what must one consider when making use of digital signatures? Refilwe
Moloto speaks to Maeson Maherry , the Chief Solutions Director at LAWtrust.

WCED's e-Portal updated to help learners during lockdown

31 March 2020 8:44 AM

With the second term delayed as a result of lockdown measures, the Western Cape
Education Department has been updating their e-Portal services to allow learners to
learn from home. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bronagh Hammond, director of
communications for the WCED.

SANDF leaving Cape Flats

31 March 2020 8:28 AM

Eldred De Klerk, the senior policing and community conflict advisor with the African Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis evaluates the SANDF's peace mission to the Cape Flats' gangland hotspots now that they are set to be withdrawn.

The World View - President Trump’s Virus U-Turn

31 March 2020 8:04 AM

World leaders popularity the impact of the global health crisis.

Hungary’s extreme lockdown the President gets extra powers.

#IFQSAT:

31 March 2020 7:42 AM
How SME's can apply for Rupert relief

31 March 2020 7:37 AM

David Morobe of Business Partners Limited, the company appointed to administer a
special R1billion fund to keep small and medium businesses afloat during the lockdown
explains how the fund can be accessed.

Another EMS attack

31 March 2020 7:25 AM

Dr Shaheem De Vries, the head of the EMS in the Western Cape talks to Refilwe Moloto
about a spike in attacks on ambulance crews. Since January there have been 12 attacks.

Tech Tuesday: WACS the hell?

31 March 2020 6:56 AM

Another undersea cable that provides SA with internet connectivity has broken. Again. When will our internet be restored and why does this keep happening?

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1,353 as death toll rises to 5

Local

South Africa kicks off enormous Covid-19 testing programme

Local

Four suspects arrested after three bodies found in car near Strandfontein beach

Local

Ex-WC ANC chairperson Marius Fransman tests positive for COVID-19

1 April 2020 6:28 AM

COVID-19: Mary Oppenheimer and daughters donate R1bn to Solidarity Fund

1 April 2020 6:21 AM

ECB announces 61 million pounds aid package due to coronavirus

1 April 2020 5:35 AM

