The behaviour of SAPS during the country’s nationwide lockdown

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:40
Rahied Toefy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rashid Toefy
Today at 09:50
Why are medical aids not relaxing some of the rules like banks are doing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Sipho Kabane - Chief executive and registrar at Council for Medical Schemes
Today at 10:08
Sky News Anchor and Author,Jeremy Thompson in conversation with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jeremy Thompson
Today at 10:23
CoCT-Paying it forward to a homeless senior citizen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:33
UCT Lung Unit on the new Covid-19 research taking place
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Keertan Dheda, Head of Pulmonology at UCT& Groote Schuur Hospital
Today at 10:45
CEO's paying it forward
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Today at 11:05
Amy Pittiway - Finally home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Keep Spaza shops open
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:18
Mental Health support for healthcare workers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Abigail Kloppers
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Education MEC encourages e-learning to ensure pupils stay on track Although it is still school holidays, the Western Cape Education Department has uploaded new resources to its e-Portal for learner... 31 March 2020 5:37 PM
School feeding NGO helps feed hungry communities thanks to generous donations The Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) has been able to make a difference in several underprivileged communities during t... 31 March 2020 4:41 PM
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk. 31 March 2020 2:02 PM
View all Local
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear. 31 March 2020 11:21 AM
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa said we entering a new phase of the fight against the pandemic with mass testing rolling out. 30 March 2020 7:38 PM
Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government. 30 March 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
SA businesses called to donate protective gear to healthcare sector Business for South Africa's Public Health Workgroup has made an urgent appeal for all companies to donate their protective gear. 31 March 2020 3:02 PM
Tax compliant South African small business owner? Apply for relief from Rupert Your race matters not! If you can show the effect of Covid-19 on your business, you can access the “Solidarity Fund”. 31 March 2020 9:24 AM
'SA not going to have a recession, but a fundamental depression' Busa's Martin Kingston, Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim and Rand Merchant Bank market strategist John Cairns weigh in. 30 March 2020 7:36 PM
View all Business
To wear a mask, or not to wear one? WHO sticks to its recommendation: 'No!' "Masks are our only armour when we walk into the room of a Covid-positive patient," says WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove. 31 March 2020 11:30 AM
Caught in a rental conundrum? This property attorney has the answers you need Property attorney Marlon Shevelew shares legal advice for both residential and commercial tenants affected by the nationwide lockd... 30 March 2020 5:15 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears. 31 March 2020 10:36 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back... 31 March 2020 8:50 PM
US Embassy says stranded Americans should be evacuated from SA by next week The US Embassy in South Africa is arranging charter flights to evacuate hundreds of US citizens stranded in the country. 31 March 2020 11:45 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
The behaviour of SAPS during the country's nationwide lockdown

The behaviour of SAPS during the country's nationwide lockdown

Micah Reddy Investigative Journalist at AmaBhungane



More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Cape Town man to cycle the equivalent of Cape Town Cycle Tour every day

1 April 2020 9:08 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to 42-year old Paul Reeves, who has decided to spend up to 5
hours a day on his stationary bike and cycling the equivalent of 109km a day, the same
distance as the route for the Cape Town cycle tour. He will be using this project to
raise money for the Red Cross Childrens Hospital.

Marie Stopes will continue as they have been deemed an essential service

1 April 2020 8:42 AM

Family planning services including the termination of pregnancies will continue to be
offered as an essential service during the period of lockdown. Refilwe Moloto speaks
to Whitney Chinogwenya, marketing and brand manager for Marie Stopes South Africa.

Santaco & City of CT on taxis and lockdown regulations

1 April 2020 8:24 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the City's Mayco Member for Transport, Felicity Purchase and
Santaco's Thembiso Molelekwa about the latest development in negotiations between
government and the industry over amending lockdown regulations.

The World View - The World View - Deaths & Tests mixed news across the globe in coronavirus crisis

1 April 2020 7:59 AM

Migrant victims in India complaints they have been unfairly treated.

New test for cancer UK & US scientists believe it’s a breakthrough.

 

 

#IFQSAT:

1 April 2020 7:52 AM
Ramping up the war on coronavirus ahead of winter

1 April 2020 7:23 AM

Dr Yogan Pillay, the Deputy DG for Health talks to Refilwe Moloto about increasing coronavirus testing and targeting hotspots as South Africa records its fifth death due to
the global pandemic.
the global pandemic.

When are digital signatures legitimate and legally binding?

1 April 2020 7:14 AM

While many businesses will strive to continue operating during the period of lockdown
in South Africa, the concept of digital signatures will help many deals become legally
concluded - but what must one consider when making use of digital signatures? Refilwe
Moloto speaks to Maeson Maherry , the Chief Solutions Director at LAWtrust.

South Africans stranded in Indonesia

1 April 2020 7:05 AM

Candice is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. There is no way for them to get home and money is fast becoming an issue.

WCED's e-Portal updated to help learners during lockdown

31 March 2020 8:44 AM

With the second term delayed as a result of lockdown measures, the Western Cape
Education Department has been updating their e-Portal services to allow learners to
learn from home. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bronagh Hammond, director of
communications for the WCED.

As South Africa ramps up testing Covid-19 numbers will increase - Health Dept

Local

Local

Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful

World Local

World Local

[

Local

Ntshavheni: Govt to offer lifeline to spaza shops during lockdown

1 April 2020 9:26 AM

Govt's COVID-19 plan to de-densify Du Noon a mystery for residents

1 April 2020 9:22 AM

Lockdown lessons: SA pupils turn to online learning to keep studies on track

1 April 2020 8:54 AM

