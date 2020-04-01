Refilwe Moloto speaks to 42-year old Paul Reeves, who has decided to spend up to 5
hours a day on his stationary bike and cycling the equivalent of 109km a day, the same
distance as the route for the Cape Town cycle tour. He will be using this project to
raise money for the Red Cross Childrens Hospital.
Family planning services including the termination of pregnancies will continue to be
offered as an essential service during the period of lockdown. Refilwe Moloto speaks
to Whitney Chinogwenya, marketing and brand manager for Marie Stopes South Africa.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the City's Mayco Member for Transport, Felicity Purchase and
Santaco's Thembiso Molelekwa about the latest development in negotiations between
government and the industry over amending lockdown regulations.
Migrant victims in India complaints they have been unfairly treated.
New test for cancer UK & US scientists believe it’s a breakthrough.
Micah Reddy Investigative Journalist at AmaBhunganeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Yogan Pillay, the Deputy DG for Health talks to Refilwe Moloto about increasing coronavirus testing and targeting hotspots as South Africa records its fifth death due to
the global pandemic.
While many businesses will strive to continue operating during the period of lockdown
in South Africa, the concept of digital signatures will help many deals become legally
concluded - but what must one consider when making use of digital signatures? Refilwe
Moloto speaks to Maeson Maherry , the Chief Solutions Director at LAWtrust.
Candice is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. There is no way for them to get home and money is fast becoming an issue.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With the second term delayed as a result of lockdown measures, the Western Cape
Education Department has been updating their e-Portal services to allow learners to
learn from home. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bronagh Hammond, director of
communications for the WCED.