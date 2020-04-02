SARS presents preliminary results of revenue collection for 2019/20

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter talks about how SARS has collected R1 355.9
billion in the financial year ending 31 March 2020, and how they are reinvigorating the
tax collection system.
Kim Whitaker is a business owner who contracted Covid-19. She is now one of the growing number of South Africans who have recovered and speaks to Refilwe Moloto
about the experience
Guest: Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the
Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.
UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping explains how they will be releasing funds to employers to assist employees left cash strapped by the coronavirus lockdown's devastating effect on business.
The captain’s plea the virus sweeps across a US Navy warship.
Cancelled summer sport more European events bite the dust.
What should workers take into consideration when it comes to having to take leave during the lockdown period? Should they take temporary unemployment and apply for UIF or should they take forced leave? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Verlie Oosthuizen, employment law expert and partner at Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys.
Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Dr Kagisho Maaroganye of the South African Society of Psychiatrists talks to Refilwe Moloto about the 21 day lockdown and what it means for those of us who need psychological or psychiatric assistance in the public health system.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to 42-year old Paul Reeves, who has decided to spend up to 5
hours a day on his stationary bike and cycling the equivalent of 109km a day, the same
distance as the route for the Cape Town cycle tour. He will be using this project to
raise money for the Red Cross Childrens Hospital.