Covid-19 recoveree turns Covid-19 crisis into opportunity

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SAPS Refugee Operation
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Relaxing Taxi Industry restrictions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
5G does not cause COVID-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
Can China's "soft power" propel it to world leadership?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:21
Use your credit insurance
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lee Bromfield - CEO at Fnb Life
Today at 11:32
Hand sanitiser from old bread
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'The jury's still out on use of anti-malarials to treat Covid-19' Dr John Woodland cautions against the prospect of rushing into using chlororquine and hydroxychloroquine 'just to buy time'. 1 April 2020 6:23 PM
Joint custody in the time of coronavirus - what the law says Thousands of parents affected by the government's strict lockdown rules say here's an urgent need for clarity in the law. 1 April 2020 5:30 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
View all Local
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase. 1 April 2020 1:11 PM
[VIDEO] 'Police sjambokked Hillbrow residents on the street with no warning' AmaBhungane investigative journalist Micah Reddy reports that police said their orders 'came from the top'. 1 April 2020 12:01 PM
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear. 31 March 2020 11:21 AM
View all Politics
No traffic and everyone’s at home… Some short-term insurers offer lower premiums Short-term insurers suddenly carry a massively reduced risk burden, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Getting some back? 1 April 2020 7:38 PM
A tipping point for video conferencing A business tool for older generations, a staple for younger ones 1 April 2020 7:15 PM
What is an 'economic depression'? Are we heading for one? Lessons from history… The Great Depression started 91 years ago and changed everything. Bruce Whitfield speaks to economic historian Keith Breckenridge. 1 April 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday. 1 April 2020 6:29 PM
Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO The medical schemes regulator says it is analysing some of the proposals aimed at providing a payment holiday for members. 1 April 2020 11:05 AM
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk. 31 March 2020 2:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears. 31 March 2020 10:36 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns. 1 April 2020 11:20 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back... 31 March 2020 8:50 PM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
What is an 'economic depression'? Are we heading for one? Lessons from history… The Great Depression started 91 years ago and changed everything. Bruce Whitfield speaks to economic historian Keith Breckenridge. 1 April 2020 7:09 PM
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday. 1 April 2020 6:29 PM
'The jury's still out on use of anti-malarials to treat Covid-19' Dr John Woodland cautions against the prospect of rushing into using chlororquine and hydroxychloroquine 'just to buy time'. 1 April 2020 6:23 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Covid-19 recoveree turns Covid-19 crisis into opportunity

Covid-19 recoveree turns Covid-19 crisis into opportunity

Kim Whitaker is a business owner who contracted Covid-19. She is now one of the growing number of South Africans who have recovered and speaks to Refilwe Moloto
about the experience



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies: India

2 April 2020 8:50 AM

Guest: Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the
Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UIF Commissioner on coronavirus relief for business

2 April 2020 8:28 AM

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping explains how they will be releasing funds to employers to assist employees left cash strapped by the coronavirus lockdown's devastating effect on business.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Global Lockdown

2 April 2020 7:54 AM

The captain’s plea the virus sweeps across a US Navy warship.

Cancelled summer sport more European events bite the dust.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

2 April 2020 7:46 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown labour regulations and the options to consider

2 April 2020 7:34 AM

What should workers take into consideration when it comes to having to take leave during the lockdown period? Should they take temporary unemployment and apply for UIF or should they take forced leave? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Verlie Oosthuizen, employment law expert and partner at Shepstone and Wylie Attorneys.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARS presents preliminary results of revenue collection for 2019/20

2 April 2020 7:29 AM

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter talks about how SARS has collected R1 355.9
billion in the financial year ending 31 March 2020, and how they are reinvigorating the
tax collection system.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursdays: Growth of the original content economy

2 April 2020 6:58 AM

Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Managing mental health in the public sector

2 April 2020 6:54 AM

Dr Kagisho Maaroganye of the South African Society of Psychiatrists talks to Refilwe Moloto about the 21 day lockdown and what it means for those of us who need psychological or psychiatric assistance in the public health system.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town man to cycle the equivalent of Cape Town Cycle Tour every day

1 April 2020 9:08 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to 42-year old Paul Reeves, who has decided to spend up to 5
hours a day on his stationary bike and cycling the equivalent of 109km a day, the same
distance as the route for the Cape Town cycle tour. He will be using this project to
raise money for the Red Cross Childrens Hospital.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Lockdown labour regulations explained

Business Local

What's the truth behind the latest Covid-19 stats?

Local

Absa launches extensive Covid-19 payment relief programme

Business

EWN Highlights

Mkhize: Mass COVID-19 testing aimed at reducing local transmissions

2 April 2020 7:30 AM

Public sector unions urge govt to hike wages for state workers battling COVID-19

2 April 2020 7:25 AM

Duduza Clinic in Ekurhuleni closed after nurse tests positive for COVID-19

2 April 2020 7:19 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA