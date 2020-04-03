Why the Czech Republic advocated the general wearing of masks

The message from many health experts is that the wearing of face masks will not
protect you from being infected by Covid-19, but then how has the Czech Republic
managed to keep their infection rates much lower than their European neighbours?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Emil Pavlik, a microbiologist and virologist from the
Institute of Immunology and Microbiology at Charles University in the Czech Republic
The US contradiction it’s about life, lockdown & the pursuit of happiness.
Drone disinfection calls to use a Chinese form of cleansing.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Naledi Pandor, the Minister of International Relations and
Cooperation, on the issue of South Africans who are currently abroad and unable to
return to South Africa due to flights being cancelled the world over.
Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday XhosaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kim Whitaker is a business owner who contracted Covid-19. She is now one of the growing number of South Africans who have recovered and speaks to Refilwe Moloto
about the experience
Guest: Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the
Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.
UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping explains how they will be releasing funds to employers to assist employees left cash strapped by the coronavirus lockdown's devastating effect on business.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The captain’s plea the virus sweeps across a US Navy warship.
Cancelled summer sport more European events bite the dust.
The power of visual interaction is paramount in retaining our mental resilience during this moment in humanity.LISTEN TO PODCAST