Why the Czech Republic advocated the general wearing of masks

The message from many health experts is that the wearing of face masks will not

protect you from being infected by Covid-19, but then how has the Czech Republic

managed to keep their infection rates much lower than their European neighbours?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Emil Pavlik, a microbiologist and virologist from the

Institute of Immunology and Microbiology at Charles University in the Czech Republic