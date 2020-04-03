IFQSAT: I think we soon going to find ourselves with a pseudo-lockdown with some very dire consequences

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk classics with Sara-Jayne King Omny thumb CapeTalk classics with Sara-Jayne King Omny thumb
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 14:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 14:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
Golden Arrow and union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk. 5 April 2020 9:52 AM
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA jump to 1585, 9 deaths confirmed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announces an increase of 80 cases of infection on Saturday. 4 April 2020 10:21 PM
View all Local
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society. 2 April 2020 5:40 PM
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis. 2 April 2020 1:22 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
View all Politics
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
South Africa’s economy to shrink by 23.5% in 2Q/2020 – Absa forecast Africa’s most developed economy is heading for a very cold economic winter, says Absa Senior Economist Peter Worthington. 3 April 2020 9:17 AM
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can' Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. 2 April 2020 8:04 PM
View all Business
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
Take your fam on a virtual game drive in Kruger during #21DayLockdown Get the whole family together check out this amazing game drive on WildEarth. 3 April 2020 11:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
View all Entertainment
We are in limbo - SA woman stuck in Bali South African businesswoman and mother of four, Dr Mariheca Otto, has been stuck in Bali since March. 3 April 2020 2:51 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
Philippine President orders military to kill lockdown violators on the spot "My orders to the police and military... shoot them dead. Is that understood? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you." 3 April 2020 10:36 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis. 5 April 2020 10:49 AM
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
#IFQSAT: I think we soon going to find ourselves with a pseudo-lockdown with some very dire consequences

#IFQSAT: I think we soon going to find ourselves with a pseudo-lockdown with some very dire consequences

Lockdown regulation about-turns by the government are muddying the waters - like the changes to taxi capacities, cross-provincial travel for funerals, and informal food vendors now being allowed to trade, says Refilwe.

After a very strong stance by government when the lockdown was first implemented, the regulations seem to be being tweaked at the sides.

"I think we soon going to find ourselves with a pseudo-lockdown with some very dire consequences."



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Chef's Corner

3 April 2020 8:35 AM

Tammy Fry of Fry's family business talks to Refilwe Moloto about some meal ideas to
try during the coronavirus lockdown.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trailblazer

3 April 2020 8:25 AM

Comedy legend Casper de Vries is back on TV after more than a decade, and this week's Trailblazer. Listen to find out what he's been up to.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Big Coronavirus Shortages both of drugs & nurses

3 April 2020 7:55 AM

The US contradiction it’s about life, lockdown & the pursuit of happiness.

Drone disinfection calls to use a Chinese form of cleansing.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why the Czech Republic advocated the general wearing of masks

3 April 2020 7:35 AM

The message from many health experts is that the wearing of face masks will not
protect you from being infected by Covid-19, but then how has the Czech Republic
managed to keep their infection rates much lower than their European neighbours?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Emil Pavlik, a microbiologist and virologist from the
Institute of Immunology and Microbiology at Charles University in the Czech Republic

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will Dirco repatriate South Africans stuck in other countries?

3 April 2020 7:21 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Naledi Pandor, the Minister of International Relations and
Cooperation, on the issue of South Africans who are currently abroad and unable to
return to South Africa due to flights being cancelled the world over.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Xhosa

3 April 2020 7:09 AM

Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 recoveree turns Covid-19 crisis into opportunity

2 April 2020 8:57 AM

Kim Whitaker is a business owner who contracted Covid-19. She is now one of the growing number of South Africans who have recovered and speaks to Refilwe Moloto
about the experience

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies: India

2 April 2020 8:50 AM

Guest: Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the
Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UIF Commissioner on coronavirus relief for business

2 April 2020 8:28 AM

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping explains how they will be releasing funds to employers to assist employees left cash strapped by the coronavirus lockdown's devastating effect on business.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator

Business Opinion Politics

Mass screening for Covid-19 starts in WC on Monday - how exactly will it work?

Local

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA jump to 1585, 9 deaths confirmed

Local

EWN Highlights

Netball SA President Cecilia Molokwane recovers from COVID-19

5 April 2020 10:42 AM

Man (23) arrested for mocking govt lockdown efforts on social media

5 April 2020 10:37 AM

Lockdown: Calm restored in Hillbrow, police maintain strong presence

5 April 2020 9:21 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA