Refilwe Moloto speaks to Phillip Krawitz, the chairman of Cape Union Mart, who will be opening their Ottery K-Way factory in order to make face masks. They have already confirmed an order for 30 000 masks.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Liesl Louw-Vaudran, senior researcher at the Institute for
Security Studies, about the ISIS-inspired Ahlu-Sunnah Wal Jama’at (Al-Sunnah) who have
been carrying out a series of attacks in northern parts of Mozambique.
Police authorities are concerned at the number of Gender Based Violence complaints
received since the start of the coronavirus lockdown. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr
Nthabiseng Moleko, a Development Economist at the University of Stellenbosch
Business School and a Commissioner for Gender Equality about these concerns.
Refilwe Moloto talks to Ofentse Shakung of the Companies and Intellectual Property
Commission about the process of vetting essential services under the coronavirus
lockdown through their portal www.bizportal.gov.za
Laurens Boel talks to Refilwe Moloto about his book titled Financial Freedom Through
Property, which demystifies the intricacies of the property market.
The elderly can be especially vulnerable from Covid-19, as has been evidenced around
the world. So how are our old age homes managing to keep them protected during
these very worrying times? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Leon Courie, general manager of
the Kensington Home for the Aged.
Tammy Fry of Fry's family business talks to Refilwe Moloto about some meal ideas to
try during the coronavirus lockdown.
Comedy legend Casper de Vries is back on TV after more than a decade, and this week's Trailblazer. Listen to find out what he's been up to.LISTEN TO PODCAST