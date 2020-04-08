IFQSAT: Public Service Announcment: Clap for our frontline servicemen and women every night at 20:00.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
How do we formalise the minibus taxi industry to qualify for government subsidy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Western Cape Provincial economic recovery plans if lock down is extended
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Solly Fourie
Today at 10:08
New York Corona virus death toll update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nadia Neophytou, EWN correspondent
Today at 10:20
Tourism
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
CEO's Paying it Forward
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Traffic readiness ahead of the Easter Weekend
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kenny Africa 3
Today at 11:05
Science and Tech
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Vicky Sampson in conversation with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Vicky Sampson - Musician at ...
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting- Business unusual at the end of lockdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Here's how your snorkel mask could help in the fight against Covid 19 Surgeon Heather Bourgard explains how a full face snorkeling mask can help protect doctors and nurses against coronavirus. 7 April 2020 6:43 PM
Fewer gunshot victims admitted to Groote Schuur since start of lockdown The hospital says the ban on buying alcohol has contributed significantly to the drop in admissions over the last 12 days. 7 April 2020 5:38 PM
[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town Watch this fascinating video - Cape Town hasn't been this quiet in more than 350 years. 7 April 2020 5:09 PM
View all Local
Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana issued a statement explaining the lockdown lunch photo that has caused a st... 7 April 2020 5:05 PM
Ramaphosa wants a word with Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams for flouting lockdown laws In a picture posted to Instagram, the Communications Minister is seen visiting her friend Mduduzi Manana and sharing lunch at his... 7 April 2020 3:15 PM
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief. 7 April 2020 2:01 PM
View all Politics
EOH slashes salaries of execs and high-earning workers to cope with Covid-19 The Money Show's Bruce Whitifield interviews EOH CEO Stephen Van Coller. 7 April 2020 7:29 PM
'Up to 100% rental relief for some retail tenants' - Property Industry Group New rental relief measures announced on Tuesday will amount to as much as 100% off for some retail tenants. 7 April 2020 2:31 PM
Cigarette and alcohol sales ban costing taxman about R135 million a day 21-day lockdown ban encourages the ongoing sale of illicit cigarettes and organised crime -Justice Project SA's Howard Dombovsky. 7 April 2020 2:05 PM
View all Business
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town Watch this fascinating video - Cape Town hasn't been this quiet in more than 350 years. 7 April 2020 5:09 PM
'In South Africa we have almost adopted alcohol as a family member' As people run out of alcohol during lockdown, it may highlight issue of alcohol use dependence, explains recovery director. 7 April 2020 10:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
View all Entertainment
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief. 7 April 2020 2:01 PM
US states in eBay style bidding war for ventilators Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector unpacks the latest on how the US is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. 7 April 2020 1:10 PM
UK govt arranges charter flights to repatriate British tourists stranded in SA The UK has announced the first seven charter flights to bring Britons home, costing £856 per passenger departing from Cape Town. 6 April 2020 6:11 PM
View all World
View all Africa
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis. 5 April 2020 10:49 AM
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
#IFQSAT: Public Service Announcment: Clap for our frontline servicemen and women every night at 20:00.

#IFQSAT: Public Service Announcment: Clap for our frontline servicemen and women every night at 20:00.

You may have heard clapping, banging, singing, and vuvuzel'ing outside your home every night at 20:00. What may he mistaken for an excuse to make a racket in your neighbourhood, should be clarified: it is a trend started in Italy, a moment of recognition and gratitude and a rallying call in support of especially medical and emergency personnel in Essential Services, who are working tirelessly to thwart the COVID-19 virus for us. Join in!



More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Finding Common Ground

8 April 2020 8:48 AM

Refilwe speaks to Wandile Sihlobo Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber

Changes to lockdown regulations

8 April 2020 8:22 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to attorney Joy van der Heyde who specialises in family law, about changes to the lockdown regulations relating to the movement between parents of children in shared custody.

#IFQSAT:

8 April 2020 7:48 AM
Reserve Bank's lockdown mitigation strategy explained

8 April 2020 7:25 AM

Unathi Kamlana, Prudential Authority Head: Policy, Statistics & Industry Support with the Reserve Bank speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their bank strategy to keep households and businesses afloat during the coronavirus lockdown.

Wanderlust Wednesday: Wildearth sees spike in viewership during lockdown

8 April 2020 7:21 AM

Wildearth is live streaming game drives from the Kruger National Park twice a day, and
has seen a massive increase in viewership during the period of lockdown. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wildearth CEO Graham Wallington.

WFH Ergonomics

8 April 2020 7:17 AM

If you're working from home then you've got to take your ergonomic health seriously, and into your own hands. Certified Professional Ergonomist Dale Kennedy shares some tips with Refilwe Moloto. Hint: Your laptop is part of the problem.

Understanding how alcohol dependents are doing at this point during lockdown

7 April 2020 8:42 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Doug Kemp, programme director of Cape Town-based rehab
centre Recovery Direct, about the impact the prohibition of alcohol sales will have on
some alcohol dependants.

Informal food traders given green light under lockdown

7 April 2020 8:38 AM

Alderman Grant Twigg, the city's head of Urban Management, talks to Refilwe Moloto
about how they will allow and monitor informal food traders

The World View - A Seriously Sick Prime Minister

7 April 2020 7:54 AM

 Coronavirus lessons including an experiment on an entire Italian village.

Immune from quarantine New Zealand’s Easter message for children.

#IFQSAT: If you’re saving money on not going out in the Lockdown, consider paying it forward?

7 April 2020 7:45 AM

Many have remarked that they have saved money by not going to restaurants or having to groom as regularly. There are smart ways to assist those business owners to stay in business, and lock in more favourable prices ahead of the invariable inclusion of a weaker exchange rate in pricing calculations in the months to come.

Trending

Children can move under lockdown: Parenting plans and court orders greenlighted

Local

'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns'

Business Opinion Local Lifestyle

Shoprite Bothasig store was temporarily closed after staffer contracted Covid-19

Local

EWN Highlights

SA has enough protective gear for healthcare workers - Mkhize

8 April 2020 8:32 AM

COVID-19 quick insights from 7 April

8 April 2020 7:35 AM

CARTOON: All hail our MARVELous heroes!

8 April 2020 6:59 AM

