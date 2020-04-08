IFQSAT: Public Service Announcment: Clap for our frontline servicemen and women every night at 20:00.

You may have heard clapping, banging, singing, and vuvuzel’ing outside your home every night at 20:00. What may he mistaken for an excuse to make a racket in your neighbourhood, should be clarified: it is a trend started in Italy, a moment of recognition and gratitude and a rallying call in support of especially medical and emergency personnel in Essential Services, who are working tirelessly to thwart the COVID-19 virus for us. Join in!
Refilwe speaks to Wandile Sihlobo Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber
Refilwe Moloto speaks to attorney Joy van der Heyde who specialises in family law, about changes to the lockdown regulations relating to the movement between parents of children in shared custody.
Unathi Kamlana, Prudential Authority Head: Policy, Statistics & Industry Support with the Reserve Bank speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their bank strategy to keep households and businesses afloat during the coronavirus lockdown.
Wildearth is live streaming game drives from the Kruger National Park twice a day, and
has seen a massive increase in viewership during the period of lockdown. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wildearth CEO Graham Wallington.
If you're working from home then you've got to take your ergonomic health seriously, and into your own hands. Certified Professional Ergonomist Dale Kennedy shares some tips with Refilwe Moloto. Hint: Your laptop is part of the problem.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Doug Kemp, programme director of Cape Town-based rehab
centre Recovery Direct, about the impact the prohibition of alcohol sales will have on
some alcohol dependants.
Alderman Grant Twigg, the city's head of Urban Management, talks to Refilwe Moloto
about how they will allow and monitor informal food traders to operate under the lockdown.
Coronavirus lessons including an experiment on an entire Italian village.
Immune from quarantine New Zealand’s Easter message for children.
Many have remarked that they have saved money by not going to restaurants or having to groom as regularly. There are smart ways to assist those business owners to stay in business, and lock in more favourable prices ahead of the invariable inclusion of a weaker exchange rate in pricing calculations in the months to come.