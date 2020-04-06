The Emerging Economies: Focus on China

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:37
Eat Out/Food 24
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Katy Rose
Today at 13:47
Food - Philippi lettuce farm and food support
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sameena Kariel
David Leslie - at Philippi Horticultural Area
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Frank Paco
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Frank Paco
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation and weekend round-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Covid-19 Droplets and Aerosol Transmission: How do we protect others and ourselves?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Govt must give continuous updates on GBV support measures, says gender activist Dr Nthabiseng Moleko says greater public awareness is needed about what is being done to combat GBV during the Covid-19 lockdown. 6 April 2020 10:14 AM
How Cape Town old age home is ensuring safety for its elderly Kensington Home for the Aged has put stringent measures in place to protect residents from Covid-19. 6 April 2020 8:14 AM
Golden Arrow, union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk. 5 April 2020 9:52 AM
'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse' Reverend Chris Nissen says more civil society monitoring is needed to keep the volatile lockdown situation in check. 4 April 2020 3:10 PM
Gen. Viljoen 'demobilised conservative resistance to transition' - Ramaphosa FF Plus founder and former defence force chief General Constand Viljoen died on Friday at the age of 86. 4 April 2020 12:20 PM
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society. 2 April 2020 5:40 PM
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
South Africa's economy to shrink by 23.5% in 2Q/2020 – Absa forecast Africa's most developed economy is heading for a very cold economic winter, says Absa Senior Economist Peter Worthington. 3 April 2020 9:17 AM
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can' Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. 2 April 2020 8:04 PM
Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation. 4 April 2020 11:49 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
We are in limbo - SA woman stuck in Bali South African businesswoman and mother of four, Dr Mariheca Otto, has been stuck in Bali since March. 3 April 2020 2:51 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
The Emerging Economies: Focus on China

The Emerging Economies: Focus on China

Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Cape Union Mart to reopen K-Way Ottery factory to manufacture face masks

6 April 2020 9:03 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Phillip Krawitz, the chairman of Cape Union Mart, who will be opening their Ottery K-Way factory in order to make face masks. They have already confirmed an order for 30 000 masks. 

Insurgency in Cabo Delgado

6 April 2020 8:24 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Liesl Louw-Vaudran, senior researcher at the Institute for
Security Studies, about the ISIS-inspired Ahlu-Sunnah Wal Jama’at (Al-Sunnah) who have
been carrying out a series of attacks in northern parts of Mozambique.

#IFQSAT:

6 April 2020 7:38 AM
Increased in reports of gender-based violence during lockdown period

6 April 2020 7:35 AM

Police authorities are concerned at the number of Gender Based Violence complaints
received since the start of the coronavirus lockdown. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr
Nthabiseng Moleko, a Development Economist at the University of Stellenbosch
Business School and a Commissioner for Gender Equality about these concerns.

Vetting essential services

6 April 2020 7:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Ofentse Shakung of the Companies and Intellectual Property
Commission about the process of vetting essential services under the coronavirus
lockdown through their portal www.bizportal.gov.za

Moolah Monday: Property Investment demystified

6 April 2020 7:17 AM

Laurens Boel talks to Refilwe Moloto about his book titled Financial Freedom Through
Property, which demystifies the intricacies of the property market.

Kensington Home for the Aged managing so far during lockdown

6 April 2020 7:11 AM

The elderly can be especially vulnerable from Covid-19, as has been evidenced around
the world. So how are our old age homes managing to keep them protected during
these very worrying times? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Leon Courie, general manager of
the Kensington Home for the Aged.

Chef's Corner

3 April 2020 8:35 AM

Tammy Fry of Fry's family business talks to Refilwe Moloto about some meal ideas to
try during the coronavirus lockdown.
try during the coronavirus lockdown.

Trailblazer

3 April 2020 8:25 AM

Comedy legend Casper de Vries is back on TV after more than a decade, and this week's Trailblazer. Listen to find out what he's been up to.

Mass screening for Covid-19 starts in WC on Monday - how exactly will it work?

Local

Companies who fall outside of emergency essential services' permits revoked

Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator

Business Opinion Politics

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1655, 11 deaths confirmed

Local

UN chief urges govts to protect women during virus lockdown

6 April 2020 11:17 AM

Lesotho healthcare workers strike over COVID-19 grievances

6 April 2020 10:57 AM

#EWNSportingMoments: Van Wyk recalls Banyana's historic WWC qualification

6 April 2020 10:46 AM

