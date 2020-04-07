Prickly pears an opportunity for agri

Despite widespread coverage of the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus, there are

still many who do not understand the nature of the virus and how behaviour needs to

change in order to halt its spread. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Kobus Louw, MD of Digemy,

a South African-based EdTech startup which has launched a gamified, data-light elearning

platform to educate the continent on COVID-19 and the ways that behaviour

change can help slow the spread of the global pandemic.

