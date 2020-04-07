Coronavirus & TB: What we know

Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President for Research at the South African Medical
Research Council whose interests included epidemiology of HIV, genomics of infectious
diseases and vaccination control of infectious diseases, talks to Refilwe Moloto about
the links between TB and the coronavirus as well as misinformation surrounding the
two conditions.
Field workers have started entering designated communities with the purpose of
screening residents to ascertain whether individuals should be tested for Covid-19.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to EWN reporter Kevin Brandt to discuss how day one went in
Paarl and Mbekwini.
Despite widespread coverage of the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus, there are
still many who do not understand the nature of the virus and how behaviour needs to
change in order to halt its spread. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Kobus Louw, MD of Digemy,
a South African-based EdTech startup which has launched a gamified, data-light elearning
platform to educate the continent on COVID-19 and the ways that behaviour
change can help slow the spread of the global pandemic.
Is South Africa set for a prickly pear boom? The conditions are right, but is the market? Refilwe speaks to pear growing Daan Boraine.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Phillip Krawitz, the chairman of Cape Union Mart, who will be opening their Ottery K-Way factory in order to make face masks. They have already confirmed an order for 30 000 masks.
Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Liesl Louw-Vaudran, senior researcher at the Institute for
Security Studies, about the ISIS-inspired Ahlu-Sunnah Wal Jama’at (Al-Sunnah) who have
been carrying out a series of attacks in northern parts of Mozambique.
Police authorities are concerned at the number of Gender Based Violence complaints
received since the start of the coronavirus lockdown. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr
Nthabiseng Moleko, a Development Economist at the University of Stellenbosch
Business School and a Commissioner for Gender Equality about these concerns.