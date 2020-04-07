Understanding how alcohol dependents are doing at this point during lockdown

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:20
Growthpoint properties - any lockdown rental relief?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Estienne De Klerk - Executive Director at Growthpoint
Today at 13:36
Minute of Mindfulness - Nicky Cloete
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Science & Tech feature: Blood Types and Covid 19
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Shahroch Nahrwah - Head of Department: Clinical Haematology at Melomed Tokai
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Autistic kids in lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Candy Voss - Chairperson at Autism Western Cape
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Amy Tjasink
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Amy Tjasink - Singer/songwriter at Amy Tjasink Music
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
No lockdown, please, we’re Swedish
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Fredrik Erixon - Swedish economist
Today at 15:40
MADNESS: ESSAYS OF HOPE AND UNCERTAINTY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Baumann - Psychiatrist and author
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Have trauma cases decreased with the banning of alcohol sales during lockdown?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Nicol - Head of the Trauma Unit at Groote Schuur Hospital
Today at 16:20
Victoria Falls is thriving, records highest flow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
The theatre industry and Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Karvellas - Director at Contractions
Today at 17:05
Our direct human ancestor Homo erectus is older than we thought
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stephanie Baker - researcher at the Palaeo-Research Institute at the University of Johannesburg
Today at 17:46
Call for airtight full face snorkeling masks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Heather Bougard - Surgeon
