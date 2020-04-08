WFH Ergonomics

If you're working from home then you've got to take your ergonomic health seriously, and into your own hands. Certified Professional Ergonomist Dale Kennedy shares some tips with Refilwe Moloto. Hint: Your laptop is part of the problem.
Unathi Kamlana, Prudential Authority Head: Policy, Statistics & Industry Support with the Reserve Bank speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their bank strategy to keep households and businesses afloat during the coronavirus lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wildearth is live streaming game drives from the Kruger National Park twice a day, and
has seen a massive increase in viewership during the period of lockdown. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wildearth CEO Graham Wallington.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Doug Kemp, programme director of Cape Town-based rehab
centre Recovery Direct, about the impact the prohibition of alcohol sales will have on
some alcohol dependants.
Alderman Grant Twigg, the city's head of Urban Management, talks to Refilwe Moloto
about how they will allow and monitor informal food traders to operate under the lockdown.
Coronavirus lessons including an experiment on an entire Italian village.
Immune from quarantine New Zealand’s Easter message for children.
Many have remarked that they have saved money by not going to restaurants or having to groom as regularly. There are smart ways to assist those business owners to stay in business, and lock in more favourable prices ahead of the invariable inclusion of a weaker exchange rate in pricing calculations in the months to come.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Field workers have started entering designated communities with the purpose of
screening residents to ascertain whether individuals should be tested for Covid-19.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to EWN reporter Kevin Brandt to discuss how it went in
Paarl and Mbekwini.
Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President for Research at the South African Medical
Research Council whose interests included epidemiology of HIV, genomics of infectious
diseases and vaccination control of infectious diseases, talks to Refilwe Moloto about
the links between TB and the coronavirus as well as misinformation surrounding the
two conditions.