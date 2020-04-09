Trendspotting Thursdays

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Ventilators manufacturing project -10 000 by end of June
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Blackmarket liquor sales soars and legal Tavern owners suffer
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lefa Mapilo - Secretary at Western Cape Liquor Traders Organisation
Today at 10:33
UIF related question for the UIF Commisioner
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Teboho Maruping - Uif Commissioner at Department Of Labour
Today at 10:45
Continue- UIF Commissioner answers your questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Online Fitness Classes Thrive Fitness
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Pienaar
Latest Local
New lockdown custody rules exclude parents without court-ordered plan - expert Child maintenance expert Felicity Guest says the new lockdown rules exclude co-parents without court orders and those in the proce... 8 April 2020 5:57 PM
Could a routine TB vaccine given to South Africans protect against Covid-19? Scientists are exploring a possible causal link between the BCG jab and low Covid-19 fatality rates. 8 April 2020 5:23 PM
Health workers given 4bn in life cover from Old Mutual Old Mutual is giving R4bn worth of free life cover to healthcare workers on the front-lines of the Covid-19 outbreak. 8 April 2020 4:34 PM
View all Local
No one is above the law - Presidency on Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown violation President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must face consequences. 8 April 2020 2:14 PM
Ndabeni-Abrahams placed on special leave and ordered to issue public apology President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed the Communications Minister on special leave for two months – one month of which will be unpa... 8 April 2020 10:55 AM
Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana issued a statement explaining the lockdown lunch photo that has caused a st... 7 April 2020 5:05 PM
View all Politics
How to support outdoor entertainment indoors Theatres across the world have gone dark, but you can still support and watch the arts while at home 8 April 2020 7:15 PM
Who's offering relief? A look at medical aid, insurance and retirement annuities Certified financial planner Kobus Kühn has compared what various companies, long-term insurers, and medical schemes are offering. 8 April 2020 4:59 PM
How SA tourism is set to reimagine itself post-Covid-19 lockdown SA Tourism is hosting webinars open to everyone interested in reshaping and reinventing tourism post lockdown. 8 April 2020 11:34 AM
View all Business
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town Watch this fascinating video - Cape Town hasn’t been this quiet in more than 350 years. 7 April 2020 5:09 PM
'In South Africa we have almost adopted alcohol as a family member' As people run out of alcohol during lockdown, it may highlight issue of alcohol use dependence, explains recovery director. 7 April 2020 10:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar launches on Thursday, featuring comedic heavyweights Bruce Whitfield and comedian John Vlismas share a few Covid-19 jokes and discuss the launch of the virtual comedy club. 8 April 2020 4:55 PM
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
View all Entertainment
Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk. 8 April 2020 3:26 PM
Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown Google Community Mobility Reports provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19. 8 April 2020 10:08 AM
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief. 7 April 2020 2:01 PM
View all World
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Trendspotting Thursdays

Trendspotting Thursdays

Refilwe speaks to Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard



More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

#IFQSAT:

9 April 2020 7:41 AM
High demand for fresh fish ahead of Easter and during lockdown

9 April 2020 7:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nicolette de Freitas, owner and director of Fish4Africa, about
the demand for fish ahead of Easter and during the period of lockdown.

Concern over conditions at Strandfontein relocation facility for city's homeless

9 April 2020 7:27 AM

Toni Tresadern is an community worker who collects food and distributes it to the homeless people in her area. She went the Strandfontein facility where they have been relocated to in order to take food parcels to them, but was disturbed by the conditions there. She joined Refilwe Moloto to share what she saw. 

Finding Common Ground

8 April 2020 8:48 AM

Refilwe speaks to Wandile Sihlobo Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber

Changes to lockdown regulations

8 April 2020 8:22 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to attorney Joy van der Heyde who specialises in family law, about changes to the lockdown regulations relating to the movement between parents of children in shared custody.

#IFQSAT:

8 April 2020 7:48 AM
Reserve Bank's lockdown mitigation strategy explained

8 April 2020 7:25 AM

Unathi Kamlana, Prudential Authority Head: Policy, Statistics & Industry Support with the Reserve Bank speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their bank strategy to keep households and businesses afloat during the coronavirus lockdown.

Wanderlust Wednesday: Wildearth sees spike in viewership during lockdown

8 April 2020 7:21 AM

Wildearth is live streaming game drives from the Kruger National Park twice a day, and
has seen a massive increase in viewership during the period of lockdown. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wildearth CEO Graham Wallington.

WFH Ergonomics

8 April 2020 7:17 AM

If you're working from home then you've got to take your ergonomic health seriously, and into your own hands. Certified Professional Ergonomist Dale Kennedy shares some tips with Refilwe Moloto. Hint: Your laptop is part of the problem.

[WATCH]Catch 22: Fishermen and communities struggle to abide by lockdown rules

Local Business

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 1,845 and a total of 18 deaths

Local

How did a single Netcare hospital become the epicentre of Covid-19 in KZN?

Business Local

EWN Highlights

KZN sees sharp rise in COVID-19 cases after 66 unlocated cases resolved

9 April 2020 7:55 AM

Nehawu backs down from legal action against Mkhize over protective gear

9 April 2020 7:16 AM

COVID-19 quick insights from 8 April

9 April 2020 6:56 AM

