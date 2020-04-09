Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nicolette de Freitas, owner and director of Fish4Africa, about
the demand for fish ahead of Easter and during the period of lockdown.
Toni Tresadern is an community worker who collects food and distributes it to the homeless people in her area. She went the Strandfontein facility where they have been relocated to in order to take food parcels to them, but was disturbed by the conditions there. She joined Refilwe Moloto to share what she saw.
Refilwe speaks to Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Refilwe speaks to Wandile Sihlobo Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber
Refilwe Moloto speaks to attorney Joy van der Heyde who specialises in family law, about changes to the lockdown regulations relating to the movement between parents of children in shared custody.
Unathi Kamlana, Prudential Authority Head: Policy, Statistics & Industry Support with the Reserve Bank speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their bank strategy to keep households and businesses afloat during the coronavirus lockdown.
Wildearth is live streaming game drives from the Kruger National Park twice a day, and
has seen a massive increase in viewership during the period of lockdown. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wildearth CEO Graham Wallington.
If you're working from home then you've got to take your ergonomic health seriously, and into your own hands. Certified Professional Ergonomist Dale Kennedy shares some tips with Refilwe Moloto. Hint: Your laptop is part of the problem.