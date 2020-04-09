The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:17
South Africans stuck abroad
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Neal Stacey
Today at 13:31
Minute of Mindfulness - Ingrid Regenass
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Leigh Jackman - Exclusive Books at Marketing Manager
Today at 14:17
Exploitation of Big Cats
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Audrey Delsink - Wildlife Director at Humane Society International Africa
Today at 14:42
Entertainment segment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chanel September
Charlotte Kilbane - at Primedia Broadcasting
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Small business struggling to get in touch with Gov
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neville Jullies - Director PG LABELS &TRIMS
Today at 15:20
How COVID predictions and models work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Cape Town attorney William Booth shot at in his garage
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
How is the industry handling it: DHL and Covid-19:
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Dunn - Managing Director at DHL
Today at 17:05
Ramaphosa's 21-day lockdown conundrum
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Today at 17:20
Employer responses to the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact on workers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carin Runciman - Associate Professor, Centre for Social Change, UJ
Today at 17:46
Matthew Mole and his 'Honey, I'm Home' Tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Mole:
Today at 20:10
Lockdown check-in: Lisa Joshua Sonn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
Today at 20:25
Is there place for religion and faith in times of crisis?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rev Michael Weeder
Today at 21:15
Brothers in War & Peace
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dennis Cruywagen - Robben Island Spokesperson at ...
Today at 21:45
Johnny Clegg's The Crossing | DHL Stormers & Friends
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
RJ Benjamin
Scarra Ntubeni
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Well-known Cape Town criminal lawyer survives attempted hit at home William Booth has previously represented a number of high-profile clients, including controversial businessman Mark Lifman. 9 April 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
[Q&A] New system for payment continuation for existing UIF clients amid lockdown Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping answers questions from claimants during a Q&A with CapeTalk. 9 April 2020 12:10 PM
View all Local
EFF want Ndabeni-Abrahams dealt with as a criminal The EFF's Vuyani Pambo tells CapeTalk's Relfilwe Moloto that Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be made an example of. 9 April 2020 11:48 AM
No one is above the law - Presidency on Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown violation President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must face consequences. 8 April 2020 2:14 PM
Ndabeni-Abrahams placed on special leave and ordered to issue public apology President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed the Communications Minister on special leave for two months – one month of which will be unpa... 8 April 2020 10:55 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH]Catch 22: Fishermen and communities struggle to abide by lockdown rules The lockdown has had a major impact on small-scale commercial and line fishermen and the unclear regulations have caused chaos. 9 April 2020 7:44 AM
How to support outdoor entertainment indoors Theatres across the world have gone dark, but you can still support and watch the arts while at home 8 April 2020 7:15 PM
How did a single Netcare hospital become the epicentre of Covid-19 in KZN? Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare – owner of the hospital at the epicentre of KZN’s Covid-19 outbreak. 8 April 2020 6:53 PM
View all Business
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town Watch this fascinating video - Cape Town hasn’t been this quiet in more than 350 years. 7 April 2020 5:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar launches on Thursday, featuring comedic heavyweights Bruce Whitfield and comedian John Vlismas share a few Covid-19 jokes and discuss the launch of the virtual comedy club. 8 April 2020 4:55 PM
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk. 8 April 2020 3:26 PM
Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown Google Community Mobility Reports provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19. 8 April 2020 10:08 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

Guest: Dr Sara Pienaar | Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

EFF press charges against minister who violated lockdown

9 April 2020 8:44 AM

Vuyani Pambo, national spokesperson for the Economic Freedom Fighters explains to
Refilwe Moloto why they have pressed charges against Communications Minister Stella
Ndabeni Abrahams and former minister, Mduduzi Manana after the two were photographed violating Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

9 April 2020 7:41 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

High demand for fresh fish ahead of Easter and during lockdown

9 April 2020 7:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nicolette de Freitas, owner and director of Fish4Africa, about
the demand for fish ahead of Easter and during the period of lockdown.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Concern over conditions at Strandfontein relocation facility for city's homeless

9 April 2020 7:27 AM

Toni Tresadern is an community worker who collects food and distributes it to the homeless people in her area. She went the Strandfontein facility where they have been relocated to in order to take food parcels to them, but was disturbed by the conditions there. She joined Refilwe Moloto to share what she saw. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursdays

9 April 2020 7:11 AM

Refilwe speaks to Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finding Common Ground

8 April 2020 8:48 AM

Refilwe speaks to Wandile Sihlobo Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Changes to lockdown regulations

8 April 2020 8:22 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to attorney Joy van der Heyde who specialises in family law, about changes to the lockdown regulations relating to the movement between parents of children in shared custody.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

8 April 2020 7:48 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reserve Bank's lockdown mitigation strategy explained

8 April 2020 7:25 AM

Unathi Kamlana, Prudential Authority Head: Policy, Statistics & Industry Support with the Reserve Bank speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their bank strategy to keep households and businesses afloat during the coronavirus lockdown.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing

Local Entertainment Sport

'It was like walking into a concentration camp, security guards on the dunes'

Local Politics

[WATCH] 'Oom Cyril het ons MOOI gevra om by die huis te bly'

Local

EWN Highlights

Residents of gated communities urged to comply with lockdown laws

9 April 2020 12:22 PM

Coronavirus... virus… us: NW health didn't pay Mzwakhe Mbuli for COVID-19 song

9 April 2020 12:18 PM

Dirco says it is working to aid SA citizens stranded abroad to return home

9 April 2020 11:51 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA