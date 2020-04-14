Dis-Chem on rent "go-slow" reports

Brian Epstein of Dis-Chem talks to Refilwe Moloto about allegations that they have
embarked on a rental go slow, withholding rent from landlords for April.
Tech journalist Nafisa Akabor speaks to Refilwe Moloto about fact and fiction surrounding the rollout of 5G technology.
Strata-g are offering free labour law consulting during lockdown. Refilwe finds out how you can access help.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Trent Lilford, who has arranged a group of fellow 2019 Astudent
matrics to comeo together and offer tuition assistance to those finding it tough to keep up with school work during the lockdown period.
Guest: Dr Sara Pienaar | Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Vuyani Pambo, national spokesperson for the Economic Freedom Fighters explains to
Refilwe Moloto why they have pressed charges against Communications Minister Stella
Ndabeni Abrahams and former minister, Mduduzi Manana after the two were photographed violating Covid-19 lockdown regulations.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nicolette de Freitas, owner and director of Fish4Africa, about
the demand for fish ahead of Easter and during the period of lockdown.
Toni Tresadern is an community worker who collects food and distributes it to the homeless people in her area. She went the Strandfontein facility where they have been relocated to in order to take food parcels to them, but was disturbed by the conditions there. She joined Refilwe Moloto to share what she saw.