Matrics of 2019 offer hand to 2020 matrics during lockdown

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:07
City responds to Strandfontein homeless complex allegations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Brazil
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Professor Tim Noakes clarifies allegations of "dangerous" inaccuracies made against him relating to Covdi-19 radio interview
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Priofessor Timm Noakes
Today at 10:33
UIF Commissioner with latest updates on queries raised with him last week
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Teboho Maruping - Uif Commissioner at Department Of Labour
Today at 11:22
UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
[WATCH] Health Minister and technical experts outline SA's Covid-19 trajectory Epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim who is advising government on the crisis says SA cannot stop the pandemic's spread. 14 April 2020 7:48 AM
DIs-Chem responds to claims it is not paying rent under lockdown The group says it is not operating at full capacity and is definitely paying rent proportional to turnover. 14 April 2020 7:24 AM
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases now at 2272, and death toll rises to 27 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the number of Covid-19 cases rose by 99 and tests conducted number 83 663. 13 April 2020 8:15 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Health Minister and technical experts outline SA's Covid-19 trajectory Epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim who is advising government on the crisis says SA cannot stop the pandemic's spread. 14 April 2020 7:48 AM
[VIDEO] 'CoCT acting on land invasion, NOT evicting people during lockdown' The Social Justice Coalition has posted footage of law enforcement officials removing people from Makhaza in Khayelitsha. 12 April 2020 10:49 AM
'Community leaders, organisations should be used to disseminate Covid-19 info' Africa Melane gets input on the community response to the lockdown extension in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu. 10 April 2020 3:28 PM
View all Politics
DIs-Chem responds to claims it is not paying rent under lockdown The group says it is not operating at full capacity and is definitely paying rent proportional to turnover. 14 April 2020 7:24 AM
'Ramaphosa decision the right one, but he must get banks to provide more help' Analyst Senusha Naidu says the president needs to get the private sector to provide more relief during the extended lockdown. 10 April 2020 12:48 PM
Lockdown extension: Food security and sustaining WC economy vital, says Premier We need to think about changes to regulations that allow businesses to operate while still minimising Covid risk - Alan Winde. 10 April 2020 10:14 AM
View all Business
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Matrics of 2019 offer hand to 2020 matrics during lockdown

Matrics of 2019 offer hand to 2020 matrics during lockdown

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Trent Lilford, who has arranged a group of fellow 2019 Astudent
matrics to comeo together and offer tuition assistance to those finding it tough to keep up with school work during the lockdown period.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Tech Tuesday: What is 5G, even?

14 April 2020 7:45 AM

Tech journalist Nafisa Akabor speaks to Refilwe Moloto about fact and fiction surrounding the rollout of 5G technology.

#IFQSAT:

14 April 2020 7:41 AM
Free labour law advice

14 April 2020 7:32 AM

Strata-g are offering free labour law consulting during lockdown. Refilwe finds out how you can access help.

Dis-Chem on rent "go-slow" reports

14 April 2020 7:25 AM

Brian Epstein of Dis-Chem talks to Refilwe Moloto about allegations that they have
embarked on a rental go slow, withholding rent from landlords for April.

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

9 April 2020 8:48 AM

Guest: Dr Sara Pienaar | Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs

EFF press charges against minister who violated lockdown

9 April 2020 8:44 AM

Vuyani Pambo, national spokesperson for the Economic Freedom Fighters explains to
Refilwe Moloto why they have pressed charges against Communications Minister Stella
Ndabeni Abrahams and former minister, Mduduzi Manana after the two were photographed violating Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

#IFQSAT:

9 April 2020 7:41 AM
High demand for fresh fish ahead of Easter and during lockdown

9 April 2020 7:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nicolette de Freitas, owner and director of Fish4Africa, about
the demand for fish ahead of Easter and during the period of lockdown.

Concern over conditions at Strandfontein relocation facility for city's homeless

9 April 2020 7:27 AM

Toni Tresadern is an community worker who collects food and distributes it to the homeless people in her area. She went the Strandfontein facility where they have been relocated to in order to take food parcels to them, but was disturbed by the conditions there. She joined Refilwe Moloto to share what she saw. 

Scrapping school holidays only one option being considered to save academic year

Local

Calls to quit in quarantine: Cold turkey the best way to quit smoking, says TAG

Lifestyle

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases now at 2272, and death toll rises to 27

Local

[WATCH] Health Minister and technical experts outline SA's Covid-19 trajectory

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Lockdown: Sandu calls for inquiry into allegations of brutality by SANDF

14 April 2020 7:48 AM

DA urges govt to share detailed info on COVID-19 modelling

14 April 2020 7:44 AM

FS Health MEC pleased with COVID-19 screening progress in province

14 April 2020 7:24 AM

