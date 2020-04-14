IFQSAT: Don’t let the low numbers lull you into complacency

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:17
3D hobbyists print face masks
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michael Scholtz
Guests
Michael Scholtz
125
Today at 13:31
Minute of Mindfulness - Janet Farquarson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
125
Today at 13:40
Bad dreams during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof Russell Foster
Guests
Prof Russell Foster
125
Today at 14:10
Leave clear for listener voicenotes and whatsapps
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
125
Today at 14:17
Monique Strydom on adapting to lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Monique Strydom - Founder at Matla A Bana
Monique Strydom
Guests
Monique Strydom - Founder at Matla A Bana
Monique Strydom
125
Today at 14:45
Andrew Finlayson - run a marathon for PSFA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andrew Finlayson
Guests
Andrew Finlayson
125
Today at 14:52
Quarantunes - Dave Starke
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dave Starke
Guests
Dave Starke
125
Today at 15:10
Open for John to reflect and speculate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
Possible Covid-19 scenarios going forward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Landon Myer - Professor at UCT
Guests
Landon Myer - Professor at UCT
125
Today at 15:40
COVID-19: The Impact on Small Businesses and Gaps in Current Solutions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zak Essa - Board Member at Phaphama SEDI
Guests
Zak Essa - Board Member at Phaphama SEDI
125
Today at 15:50
SA’s world-class scientists, doctors are set to expose our weak political class
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
125
Today at 16:10
Should the school year be cancelled?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mary Metcalfe - Education expert
Guests
Prof Mary Metcalfe - Education expert
125
Today at 16:20
COVID-19 provides insights needed to implement National Health Insurance
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Myburgh - Dentistry Faculty at UWC
Guests
Neil Myburgh - Dentistry Faculty at UWC
125
Today at 16:55
Flood waters return to the Okavango Delta
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Bell - Director at Wilderness Safaris
Guests
Colin Bell - Director at Wilderness Safaris
125
Today at 17:05
Call for feeding schemes at schools under COVID-19 lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nurina Ally - Executive Director of the Equal Education Law Centre
Guests
Nurina Ally - Executive Director of the Equal Education Law Centre
125
Today at 17:20
What can ant colonies tell us about how to fight disease
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Phair - Post Doctoral Researcher Department of Botany and Zoology Stellenbosch University
Guests
David Phair - Post Doctoral Researcher Department of Botany and Zoology Stellenbosch University
125
Today at 17:46
Ladles of Love feeding 10 000 a week - and growing!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up