Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:07
Local govt responds to W/Cape food protests
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sharna Fernandez
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Professor Tim Noakes replies to allegations made against him, for spreading incorrect information about Covid-19 in an interview
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Priofessor Timm Noakes
Professor Wolfgang Preiser
Today at 10:33
FNB corrects the confusion about its Cash Relief for Businesses product during Lock Down
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Mantellis donates to Red Cross and other public hospitals
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:45
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
What can Covid-19 teach us about delivering an effective NHI? Prof Neil Myburgh says coronavirus pandemic can offer us insight into how best to implement national health insurance. 14 April 2020 5:08 PM
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases now at 2415, and death toll stays at 27 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the number of Covid-19 tests conducted is now 87 022 14 April 2020 4:25 PM
Identifying Covid-19 'hotspots' crucial to determining SA's future post-lockdown What happens next in the fight against Covid-19 in South Africa? UCT's Landon Myer shares his thoughts with John Maytham. 14 April 2020 4:16 PM
'It's going to be bad, with 1000s needing complicated medical care at same time' Epidemiologist Prof Karim of the Ministerial Advisory Committee says Covid-19 peak it will be very difficult in South Africa. 14 April 2020 1:39 PM
Strandfontein camp 'is not a prison, people are free to leave', says City The homeless housed in the large macro-sized complex will be moved to various locations being prepared by the City, says Mayco. 14 April 2020 10:23 AM
[VIDEO] 'CoCT acting on land invasion, NOT evicting people during lockdown' The Social Justice Coalition has posted footage of law enforcement officials removing people from Makhaza in Khayelitsha. 12 April 2020 10:49 AM
Capitec Bank full-year profits skyrocket by 19% despite the recession The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank. 14 April 2020 7:12 PM
Repo rate cut - economist says must bring stimulus as well as relief SA Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has cut the repo rate by 100 basis points. Rate now changes to 4.25% per annum. 14 April 2020 11:50 AM
DIs-Chem responds to claims it is not paying rent under lockdown The group says it is not operating at full capacity and is definitely paying rent proportional to turnover. 14 April 2020 7:24 AM
[WATCH] The ultimate barking mad 'sports' commentary...during lockdown UK broadcaster Andrew Cotter has wowed the internet with his clever and hilarious commentary about his two labrador dogs. 14 April 2020 12:32 PM
Focus on an enabling home environment instead of 'replacing school', says expert Education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe says homeschooling is inaccessible for many South African families without the resources.... 13 April 2020 12:47 PM
Calls to quit in quarantine: Cold turkey the best way to quit smoking, says TAG Advocacy group TAG has echoed the global call for smokers to kick the habit during the Covid-19 lockdown period. Here's why. 13 April 2020 10:58 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours' Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic. 14 April 2020 8:46 PM
South Africa's CEOs are giving away cash in a way that has never happened before It's unprecedented the way the country's well-heeled movers and shakers are showing solidarity with a nation in distress. 14 April 2020 6:57 PM
How to end the lockdown and save the economy (while keeping the curve flat) South Africa needs an economy-saving exit strategy from the Covid-19 lockdown now, says James Formby (CEO, Rand Merchant Bank). 14 April 2020 6:29 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Wanderlust Wednesday: Digital Experiences

15 April 2020 7:48 AM

Refilwe speaks to Jon Monsoon Marine Conservationist and Airbnb Online Experience Host

SAA denied any further funding

15 April 2020 7:42 AM

Refilwe speaks to Guy Leitch Managing editor at SA Flyer Magazine

Repo rate cut and other measures to soften lockdown

15 April 2020 7:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Miyelani Mkhabela, director and economic strategist at Antswisa Transaction Advisory Services, about yet another repo rate cut, and other measures in place to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus lockdown on the economy.

Volunteer for a good cause during lockdown

15 April 2020 7:20 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andy Hadfield of Forgood, about virtual volunteering and how
you can donate your time to help out various organisations from the comfort and safety
of your own home.

The Emerging Economies: Focus on Brazil

14 April 2020 8:39 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White | Head at Johannesburg Business School

City responds to Strandfontein homeless complex allegations

14 April 2020 8:34 AM

Mayco member of Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien, responds to allegations of criminal activity, a lack of social distancing and basic health needs, at the
Strandfontein Sport Complex where homeless people are being housed during the
lockdown.

Tech Tuesday: What is 5G, even?

14 April 2020 7:45 AM

Tech journalist Nafisa Akabor speaks to Refilwe Moloto about fact and fiction surrounding the rollout of 5G technology.

14 April 2020 7:41 AM
Free labour law advice

14 April 2020 7:32 AM

Strata-g are offering free labour law consulting during lockdown. Refilwe finds out how you can access help.

[VIDEOS] Store looting and tyre burning in Cape Town during lockdown extension

Local Politics

How to end the lockdown and save the economy (while keeping the curve flat)

Business Opinion

Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours'

Business Lifestyle Opinion

Court orders Zimbabwe to protect medics from the coronavirus
15 April 2020 7:15 AM

15 April 2020 7:15 AM

Ramaphosa given more time to consider request to allow alcohol sales
15 April 2020 7:01 AM

15 April 2020 7:01 AM

IMF projects SA's economy to shrink by 5.8% this year
15 April 2020 6:51 AM

15 April 2020 6:51 AM

