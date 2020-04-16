IFQSAT: I feels strongly that Reserve Bank debt relief must be passed on to consumers and humanitarian aid is essential

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Latest Provincial Government Covid-19 Update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:08
" The distance between civilization & savagery is a plate of food"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marius Oosthuizen - Lecturer And Program Manager For The Future Of Business In South Africa Project at Gibs
Today at 10:33
Assesing the impact of Covid-19 on the construction industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Matthews - CEO at Garden Cities
Today at 10:45
Maintenance & court appearances
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Advocate Hishaam Mohammed - Provincial Head at Western Cape Department Of Jus
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Modeling trauma unit admissions that will reoccur if liquor sales resume
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 17:05
What is our current energy supply like at the moment?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Energy Analyst at ...
Today at 17:20
How Mandela stayed fit: from his ‘matchbox’ Soweto home to a prison cell
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Evans - Lecturer, Culture and Media department, Birkbeck, University of London
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How do traffic fines work during lockdown? Issuing of fines for traffic offences caught on camera must be done within certain timeframe says Justice Project SA's Dembovsky. 16 April 2020 8:15 AM
Pippa Hudson shares ways you can help during the Covid-19 lockdown CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has compiled a list of options for Capetonians who are keen on making a positive impact during the lock... 15 April 2020 6:26 PM
Leaked letter hints at breach in the Western Cape judiciary, says Marianne Thamm Daily Maverick's Marianne Thamm suspects that the private communications of Western Cape High Court judges are being monitored. 15 April 2020 6:22 PM
View all Local
Govt reneges on public service wage agreement Cosatu says the union did not consider taking the revised offer because you can only offer or counter-offer during negotiations. 15 April 2020 1:36 PM
W Cape govt responds to food parcel debacle, attributes it to fake news W Cape Social Development MEC gives out contact numbers and emails for those who need help with food or wish to make donations. 15 April 2020 9:54 AM
[VIDEOS] Store looting and tyre burning in Cape Town during lockdown extension Shops in Athlone, Tafelsig, Gatesville, and Heideveld were looted. People say they are starving and need food. 15 April 2020 7:34 AM
View all Politics
Privacy and contact tracing... it's complicated! The greatest risk to your privacy may be determined by what you willingly share. 15 April 2020 7:15 PM
We expect the rand to recover to R15.50 by year-end - Rand Merchant Bank We are facing a nightmarishly deep recession. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Razia Khan and market strategist John Cairns. 15 April 2020 6:54 PM
'Fuel prices around R3 a litre lower coming out of lockdown than going into it' Non-existent drivers, rejoice! The Automobile Association expects the petrol price to fall by R1.89 in May. 15 April 2020 2:10 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
Pippa Hudson and CapeTalk listeners' Lockdown Cookbook Here are some wonderful recipes to give you some food inspiration during the extended lockdown. 15 April 2020 10:22 AM
Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours' Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic. 14 April 2020 8:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
View all Entertainment
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Africa
We expect the rand to recover to R15.50 by year-end - Rand Merchant Bank We are facing a nightmarishly deep recession. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Razia Khan and market strategist John Cairns. 15 April 2020 6:54 PM
Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours' Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic. 14 April 2020 8:46 PM
South Africa’s CEOs are giving away cash in a way that has never happened before It’s unprecedented the way the country’s well-heeled movers and shakers are showing solidarity with a nation in distress. 14 April 2020 6:57 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
#IFQSAT: I feels strongly that Reserve Bank debt relief must be passed on to consumers and humanitarian aid is essential

#IFQSAT: I feels strongly that Reserve Bank debt relief must be passed on to consumers and humanitarian aid is essential

I feels strongly that Reserve Bank debt relief must be passed on to consumers and humanitarian aid is essential



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Solidarity Fund

16 April 2020 8:29 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nomkhita Nqweni about her role on the board of the
Solidarity Fund, set up to offset the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the people of South Africa.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

16 April 2020 8:13 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Health Versus Wealth

16 April 2020 7:58 AM

South Korea’s election awash with protective equipment & social distancing.

A dark Scottish drama all to do with the suspended football season.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SASSA grant payouts

16 April 2020 7:44 AM

SASSA has moved payout dates for May onwards to the 4th and 6th of the month. For
cash-strapped beneficiaries this will be a long month. Sassa's Henry de Grass joins Refilwe to discuss.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SANDF on lockdown enforcement and abuse allegations

16 April 2020 7:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Captain Jaco Theunissen, communications officer of the Joint
Operations Division of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) about allegations of
abuse by soldiers enforcing lockdown regulations.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fedusa to take govt to court over pay deal snub

16 April 2020 7:26 AM

The Federation of Unions of South Africa (FEDUSA), its’ affiliated and partner unions
organised within the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) have
since slammed Government's decision and say they will take the matter to court.

Refilwe speaks to Riefdah Ajam Secretary General, Fedusa

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting Thursdays

16 April 2020 7:21 AM

Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will camera fines delayed by lockdown be valid?

16 April 2020 7:17 AM

The issuing of fines for traffic offences caught on camera have to be done within a
certain timeframe, and this could be impacted on by South Africa's extended lockdown.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Howard Dembovsky about the possible consequences.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Local ratepayers association arranging for food parcel donations

15 April 2020 8:40 AM

The Monte Vista and Plattekloof Glen Ratepayers association has put together food hampers for those in need during lockdown, and members of the public can sponsor them to the tune of R280 for each hamper. Refilwe Moloto speaks to chairman Pierre Gouws

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Local govt responds to W/Cape food protests

15 April 2020 8:35 AM

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez speaks to Refilwe Moloto about what local
government is doing in the face of food protests in Mitchells Plain and store lootings in
Manenberg.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out

Business Lifestyle

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 death toll rises to 34 with 2,506 infections

Local

Small business owner? Jack Ma (Alibaba) wants to give you money. Enter now...

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Taxi involved in deadly EC crash was fully loaded, breached lockdown rules

16 April 2020 7:22 AM

S. Africans stranded in Indonesia appeal for govt’s assistance

16 April 2020 7:13 AM

WHO: 3 COVID-19 vaccines in clinical trial phase

16 April 2020 7:05 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA