Wanderlust Wednesday: Digital Experiences

Refilwe speaks to Jon Monsoon Marine Conservationist and Airbnb Online Experience Host
Refilwe speaks to Guy Leitch Managing editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Miyelani Mkhabela, director and economic strategist at Antswisa Transaction Advisory Services, about yet another repo rate cut, and other measures in place to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus lockdown on the economy.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andy Hadfield of Forgood, about virtual volunteering and how
you can donate your time to help out various organisations from the comfort and safety
of your own home.
Guest: Prof Lyal White | Head at Johannesburg Business School
Mayco member of Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien, responds to allegations of criminal activity, a lack of social distancing and basic health needs, at the
Strandfontein Sport Complex where homeless people are being housed during the
lockdown.
Tech journalist Nafisa Akabor speaks to Refilwe Moloto about fact and fiction surrounding the rollout of 5G technology.
Strata-g are offering free labour law consulting during lockdown. Refilwe finds out how you can access help.