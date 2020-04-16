Fedusa to take govt to court over pay deal snub

The Federation of Unions of South Africa (FEDUSA), its’ affiliated and partner unions
organised within the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) have
since slammed Government's decision and say they will take the matter to court.
Refilwe speaks to Riefdah Ajam Secretary General, Fedusa
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nomkhita Nqweni about her role on the board of the
Solidarity Fund, set up to offset the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the people of South Africa.
SASSA has moved payout dates for May onwards to the 4th and 6th of the month. For
cash-strapped beneficiaries this will be a long month. Sassa's Henry de Grass joins Refilwe to discuss.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Captain Jaco Theunissen, communications officer of the Joint
Operations Division of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) about allegations of
abuse by soldiers enforcing lockdown regulations.
Guest: Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
The issuing of fines for traffic offences caught on camera have to be done within a
certain timeframe, and this could be impacted on by South Africa's extended lockdown.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Howard Dembovsky about the possible consequences.
The Monte Vista and Plattekloof Glen Ratepayers association has put together food hampers for those in need during lockdown, and members of the public can sponsor them to the tune of R280 for each hamper. Refilwe Moloto speaks to chairman Pierre Gouws
Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez speaks to Refilwe Moloto about what local
government is doing in the face of food protests in Mitchells Plain and store lootings in
Manenberg.