The Emerging Economies: Focus on India

Today at 13:33 Minute of Midfulness - Melreen de Villiers Lunch with Pippa Hudson

125 125

Today at 13:40 Greener Living: Chameleons Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Krystal Tolley - at South African National Biodiversity Institute

125 125

Today at 14:09 Alison Deary - looking for the mom who comforted her 17 years ago Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Alison Deary

125 125

Today at 14:20 Monitoring and managing online activity in lockdown Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dean McCoubrey - Founder at MySocialLife

125 125

Today at 14:51 Quarantunes - Nathan Maingard Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Nathan Maingard

125 125

Today at 15:10 Government not paying public sector wage increases Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Thabi Leoka - Senior Economist at Argon Asset Management

125 125

Today at 15:20 Rugby in the time of Covid - what is the POA? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis

125 125

Today at 15:50 #RadioReading with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:10 Trump freezes WHO funding over ‘mismanagement’ of Covid-19 crisis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Adèle Sulcas - Editor of Global Fund Observer.

125 125

Today at 16:20 Modeling trauma unit admissions that will reoccur if liquor sales resume Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council

125 125

Today at 16:55 Service providers: should they consider cutting plans? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

125 125

Today at 17:05 What is our current energy supply like at the moment? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Anton Eberhard - Energy Analyst at ...

125 125

Today at 17:20 Premier Alan Winde briefs media on Western Capes response to Coronavirus COVID-19, 16 Apr Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

125 125