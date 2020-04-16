IFQSAT: I feel quite strongly that some things cannot be 'business as usual'

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis

Today at 15:50 #RadioReading with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:10 Trump freezes WHO funding over ‘mismanagement’ of Covid-19 crisis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Adèle Sulcas - Editor of Global Fund Observer.

Today at 16:20 Modeling trauma unit admissions that will reoccur if liquor sales resume Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council

Today at 16:55 Service providers: should they consider cutting plans? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 17:05 What is our current energy supply like at the moment? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Anton Eberhard - Energy Analyst at ...

Today at 17:20 Premier Alan Winde briefs media on Western Capes response to Coronavirus COVID-19, 16 Apr Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 17:46 How Mandela stayed fit: from his ‘matchbox’ Soweto home to a prison cell Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Gavin Evans - Lecturer, Culture and Media department, Birkbeck, University of London

Today at 20:25 Lockdown Heroes Caroline Peters https://www.facebook.com/caroline.davidspeters/videos/10159564719034908/ Mark Nicholson - Lavender Hill Football club Feeds hungry kids confirmed CPUT Students feed fellow students during lockdown https://twitter.co Tonight with Lester Kiewit

