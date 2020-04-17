The World View - Japan’s Renewed Pandemic Problem

U.K. accidents & emergencies some surprising hospital stats.
No victory parades Russia is the 1st to cancel it’s big annual military parade.
Advisers and officials in the presidency were told yesterday that South Africa can and must mobilise substantial economic stimulus using the entire government balance sheet. But is it the smart way to address the sudden drop to the economy which resulted from the drastic action taken to halt the spread of Covid-19? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Azar Jammine, chief economist at EconometrixLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Anban Pillay Acting Director General of Health explains why all South Africans need to
adhere to lockdown regulations as we enter the extended period to April 30.
Today’s isiXhosa word is SITHELA, -S-I-T-H-E-L-A it means to duck out of sight , to hide
oneself, to disappear. The word comes from SITHA, which means to block, or obscure
the view.
Yes I know, SITHELA sounds just like Stella, that Minister who’s been told to SITHELA for
a while by the President.
Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.
The heavy penalties which people face for breaking lockdown regulations might tempt
them into entering into a corrupt deal in order to be let off the hook, while some
government tenders might be rigged due to the rushed deadlines brought about by the
Covid-19 pandemic. Refilwe Moloto speaks to David Lewis of Corruption Watch.
Guest: Prof Dilip Menon Director And Mellon Chair In Indian Studies at Centre for
Indian Studies in Africa: University of Witwatersrand.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nomkhita Nqweni about her role on the board of the
Solidarity Fund, set up to offset the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the people of South Africa.
I feel quite strongly that some things cannot be 'business as usual' especially the relationship between business, government and labour, says Refilwe. #LockdownSA #Covid19 #PublicServiceWageAgreementLISTEN TO PODCAST
South Korea’s election awash with protective equipment & social distancing.
A dark Scottish drama all to do with the suspended football season.