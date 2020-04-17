The World View - Japan’s Renewed Pandemic Problem

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:21
The Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Green
Today at 08:45
Paul Reeves hits target by "cycling" for Red Cross Children's Hospital
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul Reeves
Today at 09:33
Naked Scientist answers and and all of your science questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
European finance ministers produce a 500-billion Euro rescue plan for member countries.Does it include debt aid to poorer countries in the EU?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Steven Beardlsey - Deutsche Welle in Berlin
Today at 10:33
Providing food security during and after Covid-19 lock Down
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marius Oosthuizen - Lecturer And Program Manager For The Future Of Business In South Africa Project at Gibs
Today at 11:05
Futurism-We talk about the currency of care
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Running out of alcohol? Anxiety can be managed during lockdown ban
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 14:10
Health and Wellness - mental health
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane - at Primedia Broadcasting
Chanel September
Craig Falck - Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] 'We're being bombarded on all sides' - WC premier gives Covid-19 update The number of confirmed cases of corona virus in the Western Cape currently stands at 702. 16 April 2020 5:51 PM
9, 000 fewer alcohol-related trauma unit admissions since start of lockdown Experts say more than half of those cases will come back if the government lifts its ban on the sale and purchase of alcohol. 16 April 2020 5:32 PM
Blog dedicated to everyday stories of compassion and generosity during lockdown Archive of Kindness is a platform created to record the kind deeds that are holding South Africa together during this extraordinar... 16 April 2020 4:51 PM
[WATCH] National Command Council briefs SA on lockdown extension The lockdown cannot be ended abruptly and reopening the economy will be phased in says Minister Nkosazana Zuma. 16 April 2020 12:44 PM
SANDF captain expresses disappointment about abusive 'acts of a few soldiers' Captain Theunissen explains how soldiers are trained for combat and difficulty to change tack for such an unprecedented mission. 16 April 2020 10:21 AM
Sassa clears up confusion as to why May grants will be paid from Monday 4th Henry de Grass explains grants will be staggered from now on but this payment falls on a Sunday and so will be delayed to Monday. 16 April 2020 9:12 AM
On getting the economy firing again after lockdown – ideas from industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Alberts (Restaurant Association of South Africa) and Bongiwe Kunene (Banking Association SA). 16 April 2020 6:35 PM
'I've been extremely ethical' - Eskom corruption probe clears COO Jan Oberholzer Eskom's chief operating officer says he's on the receiving end of backlash because he stands up against mismanagement at the power... 16 April 2020 1:22 PM
Construction industry making plans to rebuild post-lockdown President of the Master Builders Association John Matthews, says national construction bodies have put a task team in place. 16 April 2020 1:07 PM
How Johann Rupert's R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Bierman of Business Partners Limited, the company administering Rupert's fund. 15 April 2020 8:16 PM
Small business owner? Jack Ma (Alibaba) wants to give you money. Enter now... Does your business solve society's problems? Enter this R28 million competition, says Jason Pau of the Jack Ma Foundation. 15 April 2020 7:12 PM
Pippa Hudson shares ways you can help during the Covid-19 lockdown CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has compiled a list of options for Capetonians who are keen on making a positive impact during the lock... 15 April 2020 6:26 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest. 16 April 2020 7:33 PM
'Starving people don't care about Covid-19' Food riots are coming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Gillian Le Cordeur (Risk Management SA) and Andy Du Plessis (Food Forward SA). 16 April 2020 7:17 PM
On getting the economy firing again after lockdown – ideas from industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Alberts (Restaurant Association of South Africa) and Bongiwe Kunene (Banking Association SA). 16 April 2020 6:35 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
The World View - Japan's Renewed Pandemic Problem

The World View - Japan's Renewed Pandemic Problem

U.K. accidents & emergencies some surprising hospital stats.

No victory parades Russia is the 1st to cancel it's big annual military parade.



17 April 2020 8:01 AM
Government advised to take stimulus route to save economy

17 April 2020 7:35 AM

Advisers and officials in the presidency were told yesterday that South Africa can and must mobilise substantial economic stimulus using the entire government balance sheet. But is it the smart way to address the sudden drop to the economy which resulted from the drastic action taken to halt the spread of Covid-19? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Azar Jammine, chief economist at Econometrix

Why it is crucial to stick to lockdown rules

17 April 2020 7:32 AM

Dr Anban Pillay Acting Director General of Health explains why all South Africans need to
adhere to lockdown regulations as we enter the extended period to April 30.

Everyday Xhosa

17 April 2020 7:28 AM

Today's isiXhosa word is SITHELA, -S-I-T-H-E-L-A it means to duck out of sight , to hide
oneself, to disappear. The word comes from SITHA, which means to block, or obscure
the view.

Yes I know, SITHELA sounds just like Stella, that Minister who's been told to SITHELA for
a while by the President.

Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.

Lockdown can open up avenues of corruption

17 April 2020 7:24 AM

The heavy penalties which people face for breaking lockdown regulations might tempt
them into entering into a corrupt deal in order to be let off the hook, while some
government tenders might be rigged due to the rushed deadlines brought about by the
Covid-19 pandemic. Refilwe Moloto speaks to David Lewis of Corruption Watch.

The Emerging Economies: Focus on India

16 April 2020 8:49 AM

Guest: Prof Dilip Menon Director And Mellon Chair In Indian Studies at Centre for
Indian Studies in Africa: University of Witwatersrand.

Solidarity Fund

16 April 2020 8:29 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nomkhita Nqweni about her role on the board of the
Solidarity Fund, set up to offset the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the people of South Africa.

#IFQSAT: I feel quite strongly that some things cannot be 'business as usual'

16 April 2020 8:13 AM

I feel quite strongly that some things cannot be 'business as usual' especially the relationship between business, government and labour, says Refilwe. #LockdownSA #Covid19 #PublicServiceWageAgreement

The World View - Health Versus Wealth

16 April 2020 7:58 AM

South Korea's election awash with protective equipment & social distancing.

A dark Scottish drama all to do with the suspended football season.

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 death toll rises to 48 with 2605 infections

Local

Earn

Business Opinion Lifestyle

US pledges R50m to South Africa's Covid-19 fight. China donates protective gear

Local

Ramaphosa to give clarity on sale of alcohol during lockdown

17 April 2020 7:25 AM

55 people arrested for looting CT businesses

17 April 2020 7:15 AM

Concerns raised over workers' safety as mine operations set to resume

17 April 2020 6:39 AM

