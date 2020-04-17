Paul Reeves hits target by "cycling" for Red Cross Children's Hospital

Guest: Matthew Green



100 Humans (Netflix)

One hundred hardy souls from diverse backgrounds participate in playful experiments

exploring age, sex, happiness and other aspects of being human.



The Circle (Netflix)

Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online

players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100,000. Think Big Brother meets

Catfish.



Instant Hotel (Netflix)

Teams of Australian homeowners compete for the title of best Instant Hotel by staying

overnight in each other's rentals and rating their experience.

