Paul Reeves hits target by "cycling" for Red Cross Children's Hospital

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:32
Curios Cubs Online Project
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rebecca Felixx - Curious Cubs Online
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Nicole Economou
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:10
Health and Wellness - Mental Health
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane - at Primedia Broadcasting
Chanel September
Craig Falck - Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Rugby in the time of Covid - what is the plan of action?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Mark Winkler: Author of 'Due South of Copenhagen'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Winkler - Author
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Government not paying public sector wage increases
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thabi Leoka - Senior Economist at Argon Asset Management
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Heart? What Heart? City of Cape Town must answer in court after residents are violently turfed out of their homes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Decoy tactics: can fake concrete penguins help save the real thing?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Welz - Campaign Director at Wild Aid Sa
Today at 17:46
Musician Ard Matthews on Covid, rooftop concerts and music.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ard Matthews - front man at Just Jinger
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
US pledges R50m to South Africa's Covid-19 fight. China donates protective gear The world’s superpowers are offering (competing?) to help, despite struggling to contain their own outbreaks. 16 April 2020 6:10 PM
[LISTEN] 'We're being bombarded on all sides' - WC premier gives Covid-19 update The number of confirmed cases of corona virus in the Western Cape currently stands at 702. 16 April 2020 5:51 PM
9, 000 fewer alcohol-related trauma unit admissions since start of lockdown Experts say more than half of those cases will come back if the government lifts its ban on the sale and purchase of alcohol. 16 April 2020 5:32 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] National Command Council briefs SA on lockdown extension The lockdown cannot be ended abruptly and reopening the economy will be phased in says Minister Nkosazana Zuma. 16 April 2020 12:44 PM
SANDF captain expresses disappointment about abusive 'acts of a few soldiers' Captain Theunissen explains how soldiers are trained for combat and difficulty to change tack for such an unprecedented mission. 16 April 2020 10:21 AM
Sassa clears up confusion as to why May grants will be paid from Monday 4th Henry de Grass explains grants will be staggered from now on but this payment falls on a Sunday and so will be delayed to Monday. 16 April 2020 9:12 AM
View all Politics
'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis' Should SA spend (stimulus) or save (austerity) its way out of this crisis? Refilwe Moloto interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine. 17 April 2020 9:37 AM
Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest. 16 April 2020 7:33 PM
'Starving people don’t care about Covid-19' Food riots are coming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Gillian Le Cordeur (Risk Management SA) and Andy Du Plessis (Food Forward SA). 16 April 2020 7:17 PM
View all Business
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Bierman of Business Partners Limited, the company administering Rupert’s fund. 15 April 2020 8:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Criticism levelled against WHO unfair, says global health journo The World Health Organisation's initial response to the Covid-19 outbreak has been increasingly scrutinised as cases surpass 2 mil... 16 April 2020 6:02 PM
[WATCH] 99-year-old WWII vet raises millions for NHS with laps around his garden Captain Tom Moore has become a local and global hero as he succeeds in his goal to help raise funds during Covid-19 lockdown. 16 April 2020 10:41 AM
View all World
View all Africa
'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis' Should SA spend (stimulus) or save (austerity) its way out of this crisis? Refilwe Moloto interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine. 17 April 2020 9:37 AM
Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest. 16 April 2020 7:33 PM
'Starving people don’t care about Covid-19' Food riots are coming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Gillian Le Cordeur (Risk Management SA) and Andy Du Plessis (Food Forward SA). 16 April 2020 7:17 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Paul Reeves hits target by "cycling" for Red Cross Children's Hospital

Paul Reeves hits target by "cycling" for Red Cross Children's Hospital

Capetonian Paul Reeves committed himself to riding the equivalent distance of a Cape
Town Cycle Tour for each day of lockdown, and in the process raise money towards the
Red Cross Children's Hospital. He has just completed the challenge and speaks to
Refilwe Moloto.



More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

The Binge Club

17 April 2020 8:37 AM

Guest: Matthew Green

100 Humans (Netflix)
One hundred hardy souls from diverse backgrounds participate in playful experiments
exploring age, sex, happiness and other aspects of being human.

The Circle (Netflix)
Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online
players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100,000. Think Big Brother meets
Catfish.

Instant Hotel (Netflix)
Teams of Australian homeowners compete for the title of best Instant Hotel by staying
overnight in each other's rentals and rating their experience.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trailblazer: Jackie Malton

17 April 2020 8:32 AM

Jackie Malton speaks to Refilwe Moloto about her life as a dedicated police officer, and
how she has since become the inspiration for popular television series character, DCI
Jane Tennison in Prime Suspect, and also a script consultant.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Japan’s Renewed Pandemic Problem

17 April 2020 8:03 AM

U.K. accidents & emergencies some surprising hospital stats.

No victory parades Russia is the 1st to cancel it’s big annual military parade.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

17 April 2020 8:01 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government advised to take stimulus route to save economy

17 April 2020 7:35 AM

Advisers and officials in the presidency were told yesterday that South Africa can and must mobilise substantial economic stimulus using the entire government balance sheet. But is it the smart way to address the sudden drop to the economy which resulted from the drastic action taken to halt the spread of Covid-19? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Azar Jammine, chief economist at Econometrix

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why it is crucial to stick to lockdown rules

17 April 2020 7:32 AM

Dr Anban Pillay Acting Director General of Health explains why all South Africans need to
adhere to lockdown regulations as we enter the extended period to April 30.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everyday Xhosa

17 April 2020 7:28 AM

Today’s isiXhosa word is SITHELA, -S-I-T-H-E-L-A it means to duck out of sight , to hide
oneself, to disappear. The word comes from SITHA, which means to block, or obscure
the view.

Yes I know, SITHELA sounds just like Stella, that Minister who’s been told to SITHELA for
a while by the President.

Guest: Qingqile Mdlulwa Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown can open up avenues of corruption

17 April 2020 7:24 AM

The heavy penalties which people face for breaking lockdown regulations might tempt
them into entering into a corrupt deal in order to be let off the hook, while some
government tenders might be rigged due to the rushed deadlines brought about by the
Covid-19 pandemic. Refilwe Moloto speaks to David Lewis of Corruption Watch.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies: Focus on India

16 April 2020 8:49 AM

Guest: Prof Dilip Menon Director And Mellon Chair In Indian Studies at Centre for
Indian Studies in Africa: University of Witwatersrand.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis'

Business Opinion Politics

Please stick to Covid-19 lockdown rules implores Dep Health DG Anban Pillay

Local Politics

Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Implats CEO Nico Muller to appear in court for breaching lockdown regulations

17 April 2020 10:47 AM

Parly probe into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office to resume after lockdown

17 April 2020 10:35 AM

COVID-19: Ximausa residents in Limpopo left to dig in dry riverbed for water

17 April 2020 10:24 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA