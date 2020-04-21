How much does one pay to municipality if no bills received during lockdown?

Households have not been receiving municipal accounts via the mail as a result of the
nationwide lockdown, but accounts still need to be settled. Refilwe Moloto speaks to
Trevor Blake, director of revenue for the City of Cape Town, on how to settle your
accounts timeously.
They are a homegrown textile company who decided to give their employees the tools
to make medical masks from home. And they are also supplying materials so other
manufacturers can also produce the much needed masks.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Vinpro's MD Rico Basson about getting clarity
from government to clear up why there has been a change of policy on the exporting of
wines, in an industry that has already lost R650million to the coronavirus lockdown
regulations.
Linden Birns of Plane Talking talks to Refilwe Moloto about government plans to save
SAA jobs, even though they are refusing to fund the airline any further. Unions are set to
meet with Public Enterprises MInister Pravin Gordhan today.
Harry & Meghan’s tabloid ban they have severed ties with 4 newspapers.
Captain Tom the pop star the 99 year old fundraiser now has a record out.
Township in Lockdown is a podcast series from the Sustainable Livelihoods Foundation. It's an audio diary of Phumzile Ntozini's observations and experiences.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chief economist at Econometrix Dr Azar Jammine talks to Refilwe Moloto about how
effective government efforts have been to protect the economy and workers from the
negative impact of the coronavirus lockdown.
Ashley Holling, the Program Execution Manager at BroadReach Group talks to Refilwe
Moloto about how they have partnered with the Department of Health to roll out a
COVID-19 community screening mobile app called Vantage to help identify vulnerable
hotspots.
Guest: Diederick Stopforth | International Business Unit Executive at Skynet
Worldwide Express.