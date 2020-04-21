Small Business Shout-out: Mungo

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:46
Research survey shows that the Lockdown fosters distress and social division
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carin Runciman - Associate Professor, Centre for Social Change
Today at 20:10
Sanusha on political fall-out
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 20:48
Socio-economic relief for small business
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Craker - CEO at IQ Business
Today at 21:15
Nostalgia
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kharnita Mohamed - Anthropologist at The Centre for African and Gender Studies
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'They don't have cash, they don't have food - they're hungry' Reporter Murray Williams spoke to people on the ground in Macassar where several spaza shops were looted on Tuesday morning. 21 April 2020 5:22 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on lockdown, economic relief When will lockdown end? How will we survive? Questions an increasingly hungry nation hopes Tuesday evening’s speech will address. 21 April 2020 5:13 PM
Volunteers feeding 700 kids in Masiphumelele every day. Here's how you can help The Masiphumelele Creative Hub has hit pause on its after-school programmes to focus on providing meals to hungry children in the... 21 April 2020 5:04 PM
View all Local
Mbalula facing charges for allegedly flouting lockdown rules earlier this month The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is laying charges against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula for contravening lockdown re... 21 April 2020 1:58 PM
[VIDEOS] Supermarket trucks looted in Cape Town The president acknowledged Covid-19 lockdown has exposed the faultline in South African society as people 21 April 2020 9:12 AM
'If Tito Mboweni wants to do a deal with the IMF, there is no policy constraint' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews ANC Head of Economic Transformation Enoch Godongwana and Dr Adrian Saville (Gibs). 20 April 2020 6:33 PM
View all Politics
StatsSA Covid-19 Business Survey: 54% won't survive 3 months without help Statistician-General of Stats SA Risenga Maluleka outlines the results of the survey in which 707 businesses participated. 21 April 2020 1:22 PM
Mungo turns heirloom weaving into making masks and scrubs #CapeTalkShoutOut Every day CapeTalk and Skynet Worldwide Express will spotlight an SMME doing great work during lockdown. 21 April 2020 10:47 AM
'You are seeing clash between medical professionals and economists globally' SA needs to embark on the plans to gradually reopen the economy in South Africa, says Econometrix chief economist Dr Azar Jammine 21 April 2020 10:43 AM
View all Business
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
Want to give pineapple beer a shot? Here are expert tips on home brewing South Africans are turning to home brewing to beat the ban on booze. An alcohol expert says it’s important to follow basic safety... 20 April 2020 6:48 PM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
View all Sport
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
What are the pros and cons of redeploying nurses? Government has published new regulations giving government powers to redeploy health workers to combat the Covid-19 crisis. 21 April 2020 1:33 PM
Oil price collapses 40% in hours to a 22-year low of $10.77 per barrel The world is awash with oil, but nobody is buying. It feels like the world is ending. 20 April 2020 4:07 PM
Anger at suggestion UK health workers re-use gowns amid PPE shortage Correspondent Gavin Grey has the latest Covid-19-related news from the UK. 19 April 2020 11:52 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Africa
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown' The Fiduciary Institute is lobbying the government to declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service. 20 April 2020 7:08 PM
'If Tito Mboweni wants to do a deal with the IMF, there is no policy constraint' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews ANC Head of Economic Transformation Enoch Godongwana and Dr Adrian Saville (Gibs). 20 April 2020 6:33 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Small Business Shout-out: Mungo

Small Business Shout-out: Mungo

They are a homegrown textile company who decided to give their employees the tools
to make medical masks from home. And they are also supplying materials so other
manufacturers can also produce the much needed masks.



More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Wine sector baffled by government's reversal on export decision

21 April 2020 8:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Vinpro's MD Rico Basson about getting clarity
from government to clear up why there has been a change of policy on the exporting of
wines, in an industry that has already lost R650million to the coronavirus lockdown
regulations.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Future of SAA in balance

21 April 2020 8:24 AM

Linden Birns of Plane Talking talks to Refilwe Moloto about government plans to save
SAA jobs, even though they are refusing to fund the airline any further. Unions are set to
meet with Public Enterprises MInister Pravin Gordhan today.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View -Relaxing social restrictions more countries emerge lockdown

21 April 2020 7:57 AM

Harry & Meghan’s tabloid ban they have severed ties with 4 newspapers.

Captain Tom the pop star the 99 year old fundraiser now has a record out.

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFQSAT:

21 April 2020 7:42 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Township in Lockdown podcast

21 April 2020 7:38 AM

Township in Lockdown is a podcast series from the Sustainable Livelihoods Foundation. It's an audio diary of Phumzile Ntozini's observations and experiences.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government's plan to save economy as Covid-19 lockdown takes its toll

21 April 2020 7:26 AM

Chief economist at Econometrix Dr Azar Jammine talks to Refilwe Moloto about how
effective government efforts have been to protect the economy and workers from the
negative impact of the coronavirus lockdown.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday: Tech tackles Covid-19

21 April 2020 7:22 AM

Ashley Holling, the Program Execution Manager at BroadReach Group talks to Refilwe
Moloto about how they have partnered with the Department of Health to roll out a
COVID-19 community screening mobile app called Vantage to help identify vulnerable
hotspots.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How much does one pay to municipality if no bills received during lockdown?

21 April 2020 7:16 AM

Households have not been receiving municipal accounts via the mail as a result of the
nationwide lockdown, but accounts still need to be settled. Refilwe Moloto speaks to
Trevor Blake, director of revenue for the City of Cape Town, on how to settle your
accounts timeously.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Small Business Shoutout

20 April 2020 9:02 AM

Guest: Diederick Stopforth | International Business Unit Executive at Skynet
Worldwide Express.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town: Here's what you need to pay on your rates bills under lockdown

Local Politics

Oil price collapses 40% in hours to a 22-year low of $10.77 per barrel

Business World

[PHOTOS] SANParks images of Kruger lions taking advantage of absent tourists

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SAHRC: City of Joburg agrees to halt housing demolitions in Lawley

21 April 2020 5:01 PM

Lesotho’s police minister charged with buying booze during lockdown

21 April 2020 3:45 PM

COVID-19: SA anticipates answers to battered economy, but will it be enough?

21 April 2020 3:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA